Missouri woman "accidentally" wins $100,000 lottery jackpot

Nov 18, 2020, 9:21 pm

Simple blunder leads to a good ending

By Kate Northrop

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A lucky mistake that led a woman to accidentally win a $100,000 lottery jackpot just proves that some things are meant to be.

Page Nelson of Chesterfield made the right decision to "go with the flow" when she was handed the wrong ticket by the clerk, according to the Missouri Lottery.

Nelson made a trip to the 7-Eleven on Olive Boulevard in Chesterfield to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket but did not receive a ticket for the game she initially intended to play.

Instead, the clerk handed her a $5 "Break the Bank" ticket.

"I was trying to buy another ticket," Nelson explained in a press release.

She's thanking her lucky stars that she decided against pointing out the simple error. After coming home and scratching it off, she was over the moon to learn that it was a ticket worth one of six $100,000 jackpots.

"I didn't believe it," she said. "I just started jumping up and down and screaming."

The "Break the Bank" game that was released this June now has two top prizes worth $100,000 left to claim. There are also three of six second-tier prizes of $20,000 remaining.

The Missouri Lottery advises that prizes of $601 and more can only be claimed in-person by appointment at Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City and regional offices. Players who want to claim prize winnings in-person must bring the signed winning ticket, an official winner claim form, photo ID, and a completed IRS W-9 Form.

Lottery Post Staff

Oscargrouch05$
Emporia,Kansas
United States
Member #178901
December 22, 2016
1659 Posts
Congratulations! on your win. 

Party

    Nikkicute
    Wisconsin
    United States
    Member #123286
    February 17, 2012
    4170 Posts
    Some things are meant to be CONGRATS!!Banana

      plumsage
      north carolina
      United States
      Member #132455
      September 4, 2012
      315 Posts
      WTG!!!!!!!!!!

      Happy healthy wealthy and wise.

        s5thomps
        Hard Luck, Ak
        United States
        Member #23471
        October 13, 2005
        361 Posts
        "When handed a mistake...The mistake you must TAKE!" Congrats!

        "We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                                       Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

          sully16
          25
          President Elect
          Michigan
          United States
          Member #81738
          October 28, 2009
          77894 Posts
          Love those kinds of mistakes, congrats to the lucky Lady.

          Turkey

            increase
            25
            VA
            United States
            Member #54826
            August 31, 2007
            56941 Posts
            Good Story....Great Outcome...Happy Winning!!!!

            I am a millionaire!

              Bleudog101
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163184
              January 22, 2015
              2308 Posts
              I'm so happy she didn't go on a tirade about the wrong ticket!

               

              Congratulations Page...nice money just before the holidays.

               

              Certainly others on LP like myself have bought lottery tickets that a customer didn't want--hoping for the big one.

              My late Mum told me a story which I think I shared here before.   A guy got nasty with the clerk in WA state and refused to buy the ticket.   She had to buy it and won several million.   You just never know.

                GiveFive
                NY State
                United States
                Member #92605
                June 10, 2010
                4769 Posts
                I'm so happy she didn't go on a tirade about the wrong ticket!

                 

                Congratulations Page...nice money just before the holidays.

                 

                Certainly others on LP like myself have bought lottery tickets that a customer didn't want--hoping for the big one.

                My late Mum told me a story which I think I shared here before.   A guy got nasty with the clerk in WA state and refused to buy the ticket.   She had to buy it and won several million.   You just never know.

                Same kind of thing happened in upstate New York some years ago.

                A guy order a QP mega ticket.  The clerk accidentally hit the Megaplier option and the guy refused it.  She bought it.  She won $1,000,000 due to The Megaplier.  G5

                Players who've won large lottery jackpots have something in common. Many of them say "I've played the lottery for years, but I never won anything but small prizes."   That's normal or typical, but it's also why you should not get discouraged and stop playing.  Who knows?  Maybe someday you'll say "I've played the lottery for years...."

                  Bleudog101
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163184
                  January 22, 2015
                  2308 Posts
                  Same kind of thing happened in upstate New York some years ago.

                  A guy order a QP mega ticket.  The clerk accidentally hit the Megaplier option and the guy refused it.  She bought it.  She won $1,000,000 due to The Megaplier.  G5

                  I always say good things happen to good people.

                   

                  Several months ago had bought two $10 scratch tickets; machine dispensed three.  Clerks were all upset saying the store would have to eat the $10.   Scanned tickets, one was $10 winner and gave it to her.   Then bought one more=$200 winner!

                    noise-gate
                    Chasing $ Millions.
                    White Shores- California
                    United States
                    Member #136473
                    December 12, 2012
                    6387 Posts
                    It's like coming to a fork in the road and asking yourself "Do l go left or right?" Page made the right choice. Good for her!

                     * Voice of Reason *   

                     

                    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                       
