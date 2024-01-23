USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 9:50 am

You last visited
January 23, 2024, 9:50 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Lottery player lets wife scratch off ticket he already knew was a $100K winner

Lottery player lets wife scratch off ticket he already knew was a $100K winner

Jan 23, 2024, 9:12 am (Post a comment)

Missouri Lottery

The winner said his wife "about broke my neck grabbing my neck and screaming so hard!"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man let his wife scratch off a $100,000 winner after he already figured out the ticket was a big winner, the Missouri Lottery said.

According to a press release from the Missouri Lottery, an unnamed lottery winner decided to stop by the Schnucks at 15425 Manchester Road in Ballwin to buy a "$100 Million Cash Bonanza" scratch-off ticket he has played before. He normally brings the unscratched ticket home with him, but this time he changed things up.

"I usually take the tickets home to my wife and let her scratch them, but I decided to check it first before I left," he said in the release.

After scratching to reveal the barcode on the front of the ticket, he scanned it to find he was a $100,000 winner. Instead of scratching off the rest of the ticket, he brought it home and gave it to his wife.

The winner said his wife "about broke my neck grabbing my neck and screaming so hard!"

The news release said there are still $32.7 million in unclaimed prizes for the $20 ticket, including two $4 million prizes and seven more $100,000 prizes left unclaimed.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Missouri Lottery Results

Missouri Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Missouri widow wins $199,000 lottery jackpot with numbers related to her late husbandSep 14, 2023

Maryland woman wins $1 million in lottery two weeks after winning $50,000Aug 10, 2023

South Carolina man sticks to lottery routine, wins $300,000Aug 8, 2023

Missouri man unknowingly holds onto Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million for three monthsJun 19, 2023

Delaware woman wins $300,000 on her way home from claiming $100,000 lottery prizeNov 9, 2022

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest