Lottery player lets wife scratch off ticket he already knew was a $100K winner

Jan 23, 2024, 9:12 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

The winner said his wife "about broke my neck grabbing my neck and screaming so hard!"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man let his wife scratch off a $100,000 winner after he already figured out the ticket was a big winner, the Missouri Lottery said.

According to a press release from the Missouri Lottery, an unnamed lottery winner decided to stop by the Schnucks at 15425 Manchester Road in Ballwin to buy a "$100 Million Cash Bonanza" scratch-off ticket he has played before. He normally brings the unscratched ticket home with him, but this time he changed things up.

"I usually take the tickets home to my wife and let her scratch them, but I decided to check it first before I left," he said in the release.

After scratching to reveal the barcode on the front of the ticket, he scanned it to find he was a $100,000 winner. Instead of scratching off the rest of the ticket, he brought it home and gave it to his wife.

The winner said his wife "about broke my neck grabbing my neck and screaming so hard!"

The news release said there are still $32.7 million in unclaimed prizes for the $20 ticket, including two $4 million prizes and seven more $100,000 prizes left unclaimed.