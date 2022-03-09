 
Missouri lottery player still in shock days after winning $100,000

Mar 9, 2022, 3:37 pm

"Two days later, I still didn't believe it!"

By Kate Northrop

MARSHALL, Mo. — A Missouri lottery winner of $100,000 is currently demonstrating an accurate representation of how many players would likely react upon landing a huge prize.

An anonymous player from Missouri still couldn't believe his luck days after he won a $100,000 top prize from a scratch-off game.

"I couldn't believe it," he told the Missouri Lottery. "Two days later, I still didn't believe it! I never thought anything like that would happen to me."

He picked up a $5 "$100,000 Prize Multiplier" ticket at North Side Convenience on North Miami Avenue in Marshall after it caught his eye in the store. From there, it was all a dream come true.

"Right time, right place," the starstruck man said. "That could've been the person right behind me."

The process of scratching off the ticket likely left his heart pounding just as much as the win itself. As he played, the outcome only seemed to get better and better.

The very first number he scratched off, 29, was an immediate match, earning him a $5,000 prize right away, but then the player took a closer look.

"I immediately stopped scratching, set the ticket down and just looked at it," he recounted. "Then I realized it was a multiplier ticket. I scratched and it was a 10X. It was $50,000 already."

As the second- and third-tier prizes in the "$100,000 Prize Multiplier" game are $20,000 and $5,000 respectively, there undoubtedly had to be more to this ticket. It was indeed a top prize-winning ticket worth $100,000.

"I woke my girlfriend up and told her I won," the winner said in a press release. "I mess with her a lot. I don't think she actually believed me. I knew I bought the ticket, so it wasn't like I was given a funny ticket."

When he told his parents about the good news next, they also had to confirm it to see if the win was true.

"My mom's eyes just kept getting bigger," he recalled the moment he showed his mother the ticket. "She said it was a winner, and then I said, 'Ok, now show Dad!'"

There are still four out of six opportunities for Missouri players to experience similar shock, with four unclaimed top prizes of $100,000 left in the "$100,000 Prize Multiplier" game, which launched in January. There are also six out of ten second-tier prizes of $20,000 and 21 out of 28 third-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining.

7 comments.
Tony Numbers
Breaking news man finds needle in a haystack, film at eleven.

    Raven62
    Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    Enjoy Your Good Luck!

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

      rdgrnr
      Good thing he didn't send the old lady to cash it like that other guy did.

      She mighta been gone like a wild goose in winter.

        QuickDrawDude
        $100,000 will burn quickly if he doesn't plan well. I suspect he will have the same emotions when he realizes that money is gone.

        It's a Cinderella story
        On a tumble of the dice - (Rush - The Big Money from Power Windows)

          sully16
          Good thing he didn't send the old lady to cash it like that other guy did.

          She mighta been gone like a wild goose in winter.

          LOL, congrats to the lucky guy. Enjoy.Cheers

          Happy National Johnny Appleseed Day! Lovies

            Bleudog101
            The nerve of him.   How dare he claim his jackpot anonymously!

            Congratulations to him.

              billybucks
              $100,000 will burn quickly if he doesn't plan well. I suspect he will have the same emotions when he realizes that money is gone.

              Nice hit but just enough to buy an electric car since after taxes it is only 67k. Sustenance cash is what it should be called. Hardly life changing but nice.

                 
