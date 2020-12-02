 
Florida player scores $5 million lottery jackpot three years after winning $1 million

Dec 2, 2020, 9:06 pm

Florida Lottery: Florida player scores $5 million lottery jackpot three years after winning $1 million

Committed lottery player beats the overwhelming odds twice

By Kate Northrop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Surmounting astronomical odds, one Florida man is taking home a $5 million lottery jackpot after having won a $1 million grand prize three years ago.

More specifically, Munib Garvanovic, 56, beat the nearly 1 in 3 million odds of winning the $5 million grand prize for the 200X The Cash scratch-off instant game that cost $20 per ticket.

It's even larger than the $1 million prize he won from a Gold Rush Double scratch-off ticket just three years ago.

Garvanovic stepped foot in the convenience store at the Gate gas station on Monument Road in Jacksonville, his go-to retailer for lottery tickets, to buy the winning ticket. Since winning his first large prize of $1 million, he faithfully returned to the same store to purchase his lottery tickets.

"I love playing the lottery at my local Gate store!" Garvanovic said in a press release. "Every November, I play my favorite scratch-off games because I feel it brings me extra luck. This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!"

For selling Garvanovic's second big prize, the Gate convenience store will receive a $10,000 commission.

The Florida Lottery announced yesterday that the doubly lucky winner claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee as a one-time lump sum payment of $4.45 million.

The 200X The Cash instant game offers 10 grand prizes of $5 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $1 million. After Garvanovic claimed one of the jackpots, seven top prizes remain in the game, which launched this September. According to the Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.96, with the game boasting over $446 million in cash prizes.

4 comments.
Unbelievable!

    I am NEXT!!

      This seems highly suspicious. Florida is one of the toughest lotteries out there. How do you secure a coveted jackpot twice in the same lifetime at the same store? Crazy

        This seems highly suspicious. Florida is one of the toughest lotteries out there. How do you secure a coveted jackpot twice in the same lifetime at the same store? Crazy

He's been "investing" his first million in scratch offs. LOL

        He's been "investing" his first million in scratch offs. LOL

