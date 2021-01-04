 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 5, 2021, 1:03 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

€11.3 million Germany Lottery jackpot goes unclaimed

Jan 4, 2021, 1:32 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Germany Lottery (Deutschland)Germany Lottery (Deutschland): €11.3 million Germany Lottery jackpot goes unclaimedRating:

After a three-year search, one of Germany's largest unclaimed prizes returns to the prize pool 

By Kate Northrop

After three and a half years of waiting for the winner of a €11.3 million (US$13.9 million) Lotto 6aus49 jackpot to turn up, one of Germany's largest-ever unclaimed prizes is going back into the prize pool.

The winner lost their chance at claiming once-in-a-lifetime riches once the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve. Even with Germany's generous lottery ticket claim window — lasting at least three years after the drawing date — he or she still failed to present a winning lottery ticket.

The drawing for the ticket in question took place on April 1, 2017 with winning numbers 5, 8, 9, 18, 22, and 36, with Superzahl (bonus) number 8. Three days later, Lotto Baden-Württemberg took to social media to announce the win and the city the winner was likely from.

The specific deadline for claiming a winning lottery ticket in Germany is defined as three years after the final calendar date in the year the drawing was conducted. So the deadline in this case was three years after December 31, 2017, or three years and nine months.

Over that time, repeated attempts to coax the winner into stepping forward and claiming the prize were futile.

"Even after a long search, we still sincerely wish we could have been able to pay out the lucky fellow," Director of State Toto-Lotto Georg Wacker told AFP news agency.

The winning ticket was reportedly bought sometime between March 29 and April 1, 2017 in Reutlingen, a city in southern Germany near Stuttgart.

Players can purchase tickets online or via a registered account, which means that the Lottery has a direct way of contacting them should they win a prize. However, the winner's identity for the April 1, 2017 cannot be traced since the winning ticket was purchased anonymously at a lottery retailer. Players holding a physical winning ticket purchased in-person are required to present it in order to claim winnings.

While it's not the first time a prize has gone unclaimed in the history of any lottery, "unclaimed big wins are rare." According to Wacker, however, it's possibly the largest win in Germany where a winner failed to collect such a sizeable prize.

"It only happens every few years," Wacker told German magazine Der Spiegel.

Now that the jackpot returns to the pool, someone else will get a chance to play for the amount, which could manifest itself as a cash payout or cars.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

4 comments. Last comment 7 hours ago by Tony Numbers.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
noise-gate
Avatar
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
6456 Posts
Offline

Wow, three and a half years, hoping the winner or winners would come forward? That's longer than some marriages. Probably ended up a clump in the washer or in a landfill. How tragic for someone out there. Better not to know than know at this point.

Roll Eyes

 * Voice of Reason *   

 

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    Todd
    Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
    50
    Chief Bottle Washer
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #1
    May 31, 2000
    25974 Posts
    Online

    We did a little update on the article to make the Germany Lottery claim deadline definition a little clearer.

     

    Check the State Lottery Report Card
    What grade did your lottery earn?

     

    Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
    Help eliminate computerized drawings!

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2348 Posts
      Offline

      Sud (South) Bavaria....come on Deutschland.    Sorry I don't know how to do an Umlaut.     I was stationed in Nord (North) Bavaria, Nuernberg.

       

      It's not our Deutschland LP member I doubt!!

        Tony Numbers
        Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Member #158512
        August 25, 2014
        512 Posts
        Offline

        The ticket was immediately lost. Nobody sits on a big prize like that for any length of time

           
          Page 1 of 1