Mega Millions: $850 MILLION: Mega Millions jackpot to spark ticket-buying frenzy

3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time

By Todd Northrop

Lottery players across the United States will be lining up at lottery retailers for their chance to win Tuesday's massive $850 million Mega Millions jackpot, after nobody won Friday's $750 million grand prize.

The cash value stands at a staggering $628.2 million. You read that correctly: nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in cash!

Mega Millions has now gone an unprecedented 35 drawings without a jackpot winner — the most rollovers in the game's history. The current jackpot run-up started on Sept. 18 as a $20 million grand prize.

The $850 million annuity jackpot as well as the $628.2 million cash value are both ranked 3rd-largest ever in the United States (see full list below).

Lottery players dreaming what all the cash will look like in their bank account after federal and state taxes are taken out can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page. The Jackpot Analysis page has recently been improved to also include the additional taxes that will be due after the initial withholdings, and will even allow players to see the taxes due under different filing statuses.

The rush of ticket sales over the next few days likely will propel the jackpot to an even higher amount before the drawing takes place Tuesday. Lottery Post and USA Mega will update the jackpot tallies displayed if such an increase occurs.

Players looking for a nearby lottery retailer — or that out-of-the-way retailer with a smaller line — are encouraged to use Lottery Places, the only app for iOS, Android, and Windows that can locate the nearest lottery retailers in every jurisdiction that sells Powerball and Mega Millions. The helpful app can locate lottery stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, much of Canada, and the Caribbean.

Some states offer direct online sales too.  Michigan residents can bypass the store completely and buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online.  Texas residents can buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online too.  Oregon residents have options to buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online as well.  Note that some of these links will only work properly for residents of the states mentioned.

Players outside the USA can use a reputable butler service, which provides scanned copies of the purchased lottery tickets securely held on behalf of the customer. In the past, the lottery ticket service was used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.

In Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 8 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from California, 1 from Florida, 1 from Michigan, 2 from New Jersey, 1 from New York, 1 from Ohio, and 1 from Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, none of the second-prize winners purchased their ticket with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 per play.  If they had, their prize would have been increased to a whopping $4 million, because the Megaplier number drawn was 4.

The lucky California second-prize winner will be awarded an extra-sweet $1,225,193. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level. In this drawing the prize formula paid off nicely because there was just one second-prize winner in the state.

The Megaplier option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Megaplier is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

Also, a total of 142 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. Of those tickets, 22 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $40,000, and 27 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $6,286.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, were 3, 11, 12, 38, and 43, with Mega Ball number 15. The Megaplier number was 4.

Following the Friday drawing, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was raised $100 million from its previous amount of $850 million. The cash value was raised by $77.6 million from its previous amount of $550.6 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.

  1. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $850 million, Jan. 19, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  4. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  5. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  7. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  8. Powerball: $640 million, Jan. 16, 2021 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  9. Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  10. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  11. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  12. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  13. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  14. Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  15. Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
  16. Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  17. Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  18. Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  19. Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
  20. Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
  21. Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
  22. Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  23. Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
  24. Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  25. Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 16
  • Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 3rd-largest cash value in U.S. history.

  1. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $628.2 million cash, Jan. 19, 2021 ($850 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  4. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  5. Powerball: $478.7 million cash, Jan. 16, 2021 ($640 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  6. Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  7. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  8. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  9. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  10. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  11. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  12. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  13. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  14. Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
  15. Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
  16. Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  17. Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
  18. Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
  19. Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
  20. Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
  21. Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
  22. Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
  23. Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
  24. Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
  25. Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

EnReval
Avatar
Austin
United States
Member #191205
July 21, 2018
61 Posts
Offline

Surprisingly, nobody won and pot didn't go up before last night's drawing.

 

This one make take another week to win!

    s5thomps
    s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
    Hard Luck, Ak
    United States
    Member #23471
    October 13, 2005
    368 Posts
    Offline

    Good Time to Hit! Good Luck Everyone!

    "We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                                   Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

      Wannaberealrich
      Avatar
      New Member

      United States
      Member #125775
      March 31, 2012
      3 Posts
      Offline

      Sales seem to be slowing down... I just want to win this and get it over with.

        hearsetrax
        hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

        United States
        Member #52343
        May 21, 2007
        3322 Posts
        Offline

          machinemail
          Avatar
          New Member

          United States
          Member #212757
          January 16, 2021
          1 Posts
          Offline

            Toronto
            Avatar

            United States
            Member #135800
            November 29, 2012
            413 Posts
            Offline

            Ok ok, I didn't really want $750 million, but this will do

              Bleudog101
              Avatar
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163184
              January 22, 2015
              2383 Posts
              Offline

              Todd sure has been busy updating his lists four times/week!    Hope he gets to update it again on Sunday after Powerball.

              Machine said with my $40 do I want credits?    No, cashed it in.

                Todd
                Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                50
                Chief Bottle Washer
                New Jersey
                United States
                Member #1
                May 31, 2000
                26011 Posts
                Offline

                Todd sure has been busy updating his lists four times/week!    Hope he gets to update it again on Sunday after Powerball.

                Machine said with my $40 do I want credits?    No, cashed it in.

                Whether the Powerball jackpot is won or not tonight, you'll get a news story about it tomorrow.

                 

                Check the State Lottery Report Card
                What grade did your lottery earn?

                 

                Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                  scarchelli
                  scarchelli's avatar - 1zwkm5v
                  hinsdale, il
                  United States
                  Member #125342
                  March 28, 2012
                  36 Posts
                  Offline

                  Surprisingly, nobody won and pot didn't go up before last night's drawing.

                   

                  This one make take another week to win!

                  Agreed, it's very surprising. Two draws ago, it went up twice from $600 eventually settling at $650 before it rolled to $750 and then nothing. Then it rolls again, only to $850? I'm really shocked it didn't hit a bil by now.

                    CDanaT
                    CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
                    Central TN
                    United States
                    Member #121189
                    January 4, 2012
                    4916 Posts
                    Offline

                    $850M/$628.2M CASH ... Does have a nice ring to it  Yes Nod......OK,I'm in !!   Tickets purchased and on the desk.

Integrity: There is just no substitute.

                    Integrity: There is just no substitute.

                      NY10
                      Avatar
                      725 5th Av,New York,NY 10022
                      United States
                      Member #197346
                      April 9, 2019
                      5576 Posts
                      Offline

                      35 rollover another record 

                      Let's have trial by combat 😆

                        KY Floyd
                        KY Floyd's avatar - lysol avatar.jpg
                        NY
                        United States
                        Member #23834
                        October 16, 2005
                        4306 Posts
                        Offline

                        "Then it rolls again, only to $850?"

                        According to lottoreport . com sales for the last drawing were just a hair over $227 million, which is  113.5 million tickets. That would mean that a rollover was more than twice as likely as a winner.

                        It would also mean that the actual cash jackpot increased by about $75 million, which is well shy of the $98 million cash increase based on the advertised jackpots of 625 and 750. In turn, that would mean that the advertised jackpot couldn't have increased from 625 to 750, so either that jump started well past 625 (without a late bump in the advertised amount or they came up well short of the 750 they advertised.

                        Sales are obviously much higher than they were a few drawings back, but I don't think it's exactly a frenzy.

                          noise-gate
                          Avatar
                          Chasing $ Millions.
                          White Shores- California
                          United States
                          Member #136473
                          December 12, 2012
                          6478 Posts
                          Offline

                          That is far too much money for one person, or one family. I would like to see at the very least 2 Lottery Post players get a piece of the action. 

                           * Voice of Reason *   

                           

                          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                            NY10
                            Avatar
                            725 5th Av,New York,NY 10022
                            United States
                            Member #197346
                            April 9, 2019
                            5576 Posts
                            Offline

                            That is far too much money for one person, or one family. I would like to see at the very least 2 Lottery Post players get a piece of the action. 

                            If this is too much for one family then what is $50Billion $100 Billion and even $1.4 trillion for 1 family 😆😆😆 which already possessed by families in the world 😆😆😆

                            Jeff Bezos,Elon Musk,Bill gates,Bloomberg,Buffet etc

                            And Saudi Royal Family is estimated to be worth $1.4 - $3 Trillion 😆😆😆

                            In 2017 Saudi crown prince MBS locked up 151 royal family members and many other political members in ritz carlton hotel in Riyadh saying they were involved in corruption and just those 151 member was worth $800 Billion 😆😆😆 and he recovered $107 Billion from them as a settlement and entire Saudi Royal family has 15K members 😆😆😆

                            UAE royal family is estimated $800-$1 Trillion

                            Kuwait Royal Family is estimated $500 Billion

                            Qatar Royal Family is estimated $350 Billion 

                            Gaddafi of Libya had $200 Billion in 2011

                            Comparing this too those is nothing but I understand what you are saying it is a lot for regular folks 

                            Let's have trial by combat 😆

                               
