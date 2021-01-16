Quick Links
$850 MILLION: Mega Millions jackpot to spark ticket-buying frenzy
Mega Millions: $850 MILLION: Mega Millions jackpot to spark ticket-buying frenzyRating:
3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time
By Todd Northrop
Lottery players across the United States will be lining up at lottery retailers for their chance to win Tuesday's massive $850 million Mega Millions jackpot, after nobody won Friday's $750 million grand prize.
The cash value stands at a staggering $628.2 million. You read that correctly: nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in cash!
Mega Millions has now gone an unprecedented 35 drawings without a jackpot winner — the most rollovers in the game's history. The current jackpot run-up started on Sept. 18 as a $20 million grand prize.
The $850 million annuity jackpot as well as the $628.2 million cash value are both ranked 3rd-largest ever in the United States (see full list below).
Lottery players dreaming what all the cash will look like in their bank account after federal and state taxes are taken out can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page. The Jackpot Analysis page has recently been improved to also include the additional taxes that will be due after the initial withholdings, and will even allow players to see the taxes due under different filing statuses.
The rush of ticket sales over the next few days likely will propel the jackpot to an even higher amount before the drawing takes place Tuesday. Lottery Post and USA Mega will update the jackpot tallies displayed if such an increase occurs.
Players looking for a nearby lottery retailer — or that out-of-the-way retailer with a smaller line — are encouraged to use Lottery Places, the only app for iOS, Android, and Windows that can locate the nearest lottery retailers in every jurisdiction that sells Powerball and Mega Millions. The helpful app can locate lottery stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, much of Canada, and the Caribbean.
Some states offer direct online sales too. Michigan residents can bypass the store completely and buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online. Texas residents can buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online too. Oregon residents have options to buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online as well. Note that some of these links will only work properly for residents of the states mentioned.
Players outside the USA can use a reputable butler service, which provides scanned copies of the purchased lottery tickets securely held on behalf of the customer. In the past, the lottery ticket service was used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.
In Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 8 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from California, 1 from Florida, 1 from Michigan, 2 from New Jersey, 1 from New York, 1 from Ohio, and 1 from Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, none of the second-prize winners purchased their ticket with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 per play. If they had, their prize would have been increased to a whopping $4 million, because the Megaplier number drawn was 4.
The lucky California second-prize winner will be awarded an extra-sweet $1,225,193. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level. In this drawing the prize formula paid off nicely because there was just one second-prize winner in the state.
The Megaplier option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Megaplier is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.
Also, a total of 142 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. Of those tickets, 22 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $40,000, and 27 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $6,286.
The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, were 3, 11, 12, 38, and 43, with Mega Ball number 15. The Megaplier number was 4.
Following the Friday drawing, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was raised $100 million from its previous amount of $850 million. The cash value was raised by $77.6 million from its previous amount of $550.6 million.
Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $850 million, Jan. 19, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $640 million, Jan. 16, 2021 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
- Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Top 25 cash value jackpots
Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.
Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 3rd-largest cash value in U.S. history.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $628.2 million cash, Jan. 19, 2021 ($850 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $478.7 million cash, Jan. 16, 2021 ($640 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 15
- Mega Millions: 10
Lottery Post Staff
Austin
United States
Member #191205
July 21, 2018
61 Posts
Offline
Surprisingly, nobody won and pot didn't go up before last night's drawing.
This one make take another week to win!
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
368 Posts
Offline
Good Time to Hit! Good Luck Everyone!
"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"
Sir Winston Churchill
New Member
United States
Member #125775
March 31, 2012
3 Posts
Offline
Sales seem to be slowing down... I just want to win this and get it over with.
United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3322 Posts
Offline
New Member
United States
Member #212757
January 16, 2021
1 Posts
Offline
i won the LAARNI BIBAL jackpot and c<snip> has denied everything.
went to Sacramento headquarters and district office September 2019 but in the end used a MAIL IN claim form which i placed in the downtown Sacramento mail Thursday September 12th 2019
They deny everything a claim from me claim form everything
. There is no LAARNIBIBAL. Calotto had on their state lottery commision board a Rowena Libang-Bilboa in 2019 chief attorney of the board there is your LaarniBibal.
This was my ticket and my win and they denied it at every turn.
Yesterday i filed a complaint in federal court.
C<snip> and Megamillions does not pay
do not play.
Winner Megamillions june 7 2019 not got dollar one
This post has been automatically changed by the Lottery Post computer system to remove inappropriate content and/or spam.
United States
Member #135800
November 29, 2012
413 Posts
Offline
Ok ok, I didn't really want $750 million, but this will do
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2383 Posts
Offline
Todd sure has been busy updating his lists four times/week! Hope he gets to update it again on Sunday after Powerball.
Machine said with my $40 do I want credits? No, cashed it in.
50
Chief Bottle Washer
New Jersey
United States
Member #1
May 31, 2000
26011 Posts
Offline
Whether the Powerball jackpot is won or not tonight, you'll get a news story about it tomorrow.
hinsdale, il
United States
Member #125342
March 28, 2012
36 Posts
Offline
Surprisingly, nobody won and pot didn't go up before last night's drawing.
This one make take another week to win!
Agreed, it's very surprising. Two draws ago, it went up twice from $600 eventually settling at $650 before it rolled to $750 and then nothing. Then it rolls again, only to $850? I'm really shocked it didn't hit a bil by now.
Central TN
United States
Member #121189
January 4, 2012
4916 Posts
Offline
$850M/$628.2M CASH ... Does have a nice ring to it ......OK,I'm in !! Tickets purchased and on the desk.
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
725 5th Av,New York,NY 10022
United States
Member #197346
April 9, 2019
5576 Posts
Offline
35 rollover another record
Let's have trial by combat 😆
NY
United States
Member #23834
October 16, 2005
4306 Posts
Offline
"Then it rolls again, only to $850?"
According to lottoreport . com sales for the last drawing were just a hair over $227 million, which is 113.5 million tickets. That would mean that a rollover was more than twice as likely as a winner.
It would also mean that the actual cash jackpot increased by about $75 million, which is well shy of the $98 million cash increase based on the advertised jackpots of 625 and 750. In turn, that would mean that the advertised jackpot couldn't have increased from 625 to 750, so either that jump started well past 625 (without a late bump in the advertised amount or they came up well short of the 750 they advertised.
Sales are obviously much higher than they were a few drawings back, but I don't think it's exactly a frenzy.
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
6478 Posts
Offline
That is far too much money for one person, or one family. I would like to see at the very least 2 Lottery Post players get a piece of the action.
* Voice of Reason *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
725 5th Av,New York,NY 10022
United States
Member #197346
April 9, 2019
5576 Posts
Offline
That is far too much money for one person, or one family. I would like to see at the very least 2 Lottery Post players get a piece of the action.
If this is too much for one family then what is $50Billion $100 Billion and even $1.4 trillion for 1 family 😆😆😆 which already possessed by families in the world 😆😆😆
Jeff Bezos,Elon Musk,Bill gates,Bloomberg,Buffet etc
And Saudi Royal Family is estimated to be worth $1.4 - $3 Trillion 😆😆😆
In 2017 Saudi crown prince MBS locked up 151 royal family members and many other political members in ritz carlton hotel in Riyadh saying they were involved in corruption and just those 151 member was worth $800 Billion 😆😆😆 and he recovered $107 Billion from them as a settlement and entire Saudi Royal family has 15K members 😆😆😆
UAE royal family is estimated $800-$1 Trillion
Kuwait Royal Family is estimated $500 Billion
Qatar Royal Family is estimated $350 Billion
Gaddafi of Libya had $200 Billion in 2011
Comparing this too those is nothing but I understand what you are saying it is a lot for regular folks
Let's have trial by combat 😆