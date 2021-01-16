$850 MILLION: Mega Millions jackpot to spark ticket-buying frenzy

3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time

By Todd Northrop

Lottery players across the United States will be lining up at lottery retailers for their chance to win Tuesday's massive $850 million Mega Millions jackpot, after nobody won Friday's $750 million grand prize.

The cash value stands at a staggering $628.2 million. You read that correctly: nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in cash!

Mega Millions has now gone an unprecedented 35 drawings without a jackpot winner — the most rollovers in the game's history. The current jackpot run-up started on Sept. 18 as a $20 million grand prize.

The $850 million annuity jackpot as well as the $628.2 million cash value are both ranked 3rd-largest ever in the United States (see full list below).

The rush of ticket sales over the next few days likely will propel the jackpot to an even higher amount before the drawing takes place Tuesday. Lottery Post and USA Mega will update the jackpot tallies displayed if such an increase occurs.

In Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 8 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from California, 1 from Florida, 1 from Michigan, 2 from New Jersey, 1 from New York, 1 from Ohio, and 1 from Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, none of the second-prize winners purchased their ticket with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 per play. If they had, their prize would have been increased to a whopping $4 million, because the Megaplier number drawn was 4.

The lucky California second-prize winner will be awarded an extra-sweet $1,225,193. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level. In this drawing the prize formula paid off nicely because there was just one second-prize winner in the state.

The Megaplier option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Megaplier is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

Also, a total of 142 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. Of those tickets, 22 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $40,000, and 27 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $6,286.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, were 3, 11, 12, 38, and 43, with Mega Ball number 15. The Megaplier number was 4.

Following the Friday drawing, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was raised $100 million from its previous amount of $850 million. The cash value was raised by $77.6 million from its previous amount of $550.6 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $850 million, Jan. 19, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $640 million, Jan. 16, 2021 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 16

Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 3rd-largest cash value in U.S. history.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $628.2 million cash, Jan. 19, 2021 ($850 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $478.7 million cash, Jan. 16, 2021 ($640 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: