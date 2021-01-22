Quick Links
You last visited January 22, 2021, 3:49 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT $1 BILLION FOR TONIGHT'S DRAWING
Mega Millions: MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT $1 BILLION FOR TONIGHT'S DRAWINGRating:
By Todd Northrop
Lottery officials have just announced that the jackpot for tonight's Mega Millions drawing has been raised to $1 billion, marking just the third time in history that a lottery jackpot has reached that monumental level.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Sep. 18 and has rolled a record 36 times, starting at $20 million.
The lump-sum cash option now stands at $739.6 million — ranking as the third-largest cash option of all time.
Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $1 billion annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments, or that three-quarters of a billion dollars in cash option.
Want to see how much you be left with after the taxes are taken out? Jump over to the Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega, and it will show the initial withholdings by the lottery, as well as the final tax bill you'll face.
Tickets sales cutoff times vary by state, so players are strongly advised not wait until the last minute to buy tickets.
If you're not sure where to buy your tickets, head right over to the Lottery Places website to download the free app on your iOS or Android phone or Windows computer. Lottery Places is the only app on the market that will locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States.
Some states offer direct online sales too. Michigan residents can bypass the store completely and buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online. Texas residents can buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online too. Oregon residents have options to buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online as well. Note that some of these links will only work properly for residents of the states mentioned.
Players outside the USA can use a reputable butler service, which provides scanned copies of the purchased lottery tickets securely held on behalf of the customer. In the past, the lottery ticket service was used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.
Tonight after the drawing, be sure to visit USA Mega or Lottery Post's Lottery Results page for the winning numbers. Both websites will feature the results published immediately after the drawing, and both websites typically remain up-and-running normally — whereas most other websites are inaccessible due to their inability to cope with high traffic volumes.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. For an extra $1 per ticket players can purchase the Megaplier option, which multiplies any non-jackpot won by up to 5 times, depending on the Megaplier number drawn that evening.
The only state that does not offer the Megaplier is California, because state law banning fixed lottery prize amounts is not compatible with the fixed nature of the Megaplier payouts.
Mega Millions features nine different prize levels, ranging from $2 all the way up to the jackpot. Players can win even if they just match one number — the Mega Ball number.
The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302 million. The odds of winning any of the Mega Millions prizes are 1 in 24.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. Tonight's rare $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the third-largest lottery jackpot in history.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $1 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
- Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Top 25 cash value jackpots
Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.
The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the third-largest cash value of all time.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $739.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1 billion annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 15
- Mega Millions: 10
Lottery Post Staff
United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3337 PostsOnline
By Todd Northrop
Lottery officials have just announced that the jackpot for tonight's Mega Millions drawing has been raised to $1 billion, marking just the third time in history that a lottery jackpot has reached that monumental level.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Sep. 18 and has rolled a record 36 times, starting at $20 million.
The lump-sum cash option now stands at $739.6 million — ranking as the third-largest cash option of all time.
Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $1 billion annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments, or that three-quarters of a billion dollars in cash option.
Want to see how much you be left with after the taxes are taken out? Jump over to the Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega, and it will show the initial withholdings by the lottery, as well as the final tax bill you'll face.
Tickets sales cutoff times vary by state, so players are strongly advised not wait until the last minute to buy tickets.
If you're not sure where to buy your tickets, head right over to the Lottery Places website to download the free app on your iOS or Android phone or Windows computer. Lottery Places is the only app on the market that will locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States.
Some states offer direct online sales too. Michigan residents can bypass the store completely and buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online. Texas residents can buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online too. Oregon residents have options to buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online as well. Note that some of these links will only work properly for residents of the states mentioned.
Players outside the USA can use a reputable butler service, which provides scanned copies of the purchased lottery tickets securely held on behalf of the customer. In the past, the lottery ticket service was used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.
Tonight after the drawing, be sure to visit USA Mega or Lottery Post's Lottery Results page for the winning numbers. Both websites will feature the results published immediately after the drawing, and both websites typically remain up-and-running normally — whereas most other websites are inaccessible due to their inability to cope with high traffic volumes.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. For an extra $1 per ticket players can purchase the Megaplier option, which multiplies any non-jackpot won by up to 5 times, depending on the Megaplier number drawn that evening.
The only state that does not offer the Megaplier is California, because state law banning fixed lottery prize amounts is not compatible with the fixed nature of the Megaplier payouts.
Mega Millions features nine different prize levels, ranging from $2 all the way up to the jackpot. Players can win even if they just match one number — the Mega Ball number.
The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302 million. The odds of winning any of the Mega Millions prizes are 1 in 24.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. Tonight's rare $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the third-largest lottery jackpot in history.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $1 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
- Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Top 25 cash value jackpots
Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.
The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the third-largest cash value of all time.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $739.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1 billion annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 15
- Mega Millions: 10
New Member
Alabama
United States
Member #171513
January 9, 2016
16 Posts
Offline
One can almost hear Carl Sagan (or Johnny Carson) say those magic words -- "Billions and Billions"
Good Luck. Play Responsibly. Stay Safe and Well
Austin
United States
Member #191205
July 21, 2018
73 Posts
Offline
Quick Picket or your numbers?
New Member
Randolph, Vermont
United States
Member #212682
January 14, 2021
7 Posts
Offline
Just put down $72 for my own picks, $50 for QP. Net payout just went to $401 million for Vermont lump sum.
United States
Member #189422
April 19, 2018
34 Posts
Offline
What lucky state or territory gonna win?
Good luck to all LP players.
Triad, N Carolina
United States
Member #53115
June 24, 2007
6773 Posts
Offline
.... MEGA-BILLION TIME!
"Game On.......'CAUSE ACE HAS YOUR NUMBER!!"
-- (AceKicka '07)
United States
Member #202923
December 14, 2019
303 Posts
Offline
What lucky state or territory gonna win?
Good luck to all LP players.
I'm gonna say the winner will be a Utahn who bought their tickets in Idaho.
Florida
United States
Member #186825
January 2, 2018
312 Posts
Offline
A billion places a smile on my face
New Member
Freeport
Bahamas
Member #78884
August 23, 2009
3 Posts
Offline
Can I play on line with a credit/debit card?
New Member
Randolph, Vermont
United States
Member #212682
January 14, 2021
7 Posts
Offline
Can I play on line with a credit/debit card?
Certain states have an online option, but I believe you have to be a resident of that state or be in that state to purchase a ticket via online.
Idaho
United States
Member #56504
November 21, 2007
6709 PostsOnline
Quick Picket or your numbers?
I have some of both. Good luck to everyone playing today!
Modesto, California
United States
Member #193983
November 24, 2018
24 Posts
Offline
Everyone wants that top 5+1 jackpot spot. I'll be content with 5+0
50
Chief Bottle Washer
New Jersey
United States
Member #1
May 31, 2000
26027 PostsOnline
Sorry to break the news to New York residents, but the Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis was just updated for the state, showing the new 2021 state tax rate of 9.62%. The New York Lottery has verified that they are still only withholding 8.82% at time of payout, so you'll have a little more to pay up at the end of the year.
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Member #169719
October 29, 2015
1509 PostsOnline
Sorry to break the news to New York residents, but the Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis was just updated for the state, showing the new 2021 state tax rate of 9.62%. The New York Lottery has verified that they are still only withholding 8.82% at time of payout, so you'll have a little more to pay up at the end of the year.
Thanks Todd....Brooklyn, NY resident here.
The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭
“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers
Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!