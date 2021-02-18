 
Low on gas, NC man goes into store and picks out $10 million winning lottery ticket

Feb 18, 2021, 10:55 am

North Carolina Lottery: Low on gas, NC man goes into store and picks out $10 million winning lottery ticket

A North Carolina man is $10 million richer after the low-fuel light came on in his Silverado truck and he decided to fill up with gas, N.C. lottery officials said Wednesday.

Allen Boger of Lake Norman planned to stop at a different store to play a different lottery game Saturday morning, according to a lottery news release.

But the gas station where he stopped, the Lunar Mart on N.C. 16 in the eastern Lincoln County community of Denver, was closer to his home when the light came on, officials said. And the station was out of tickets in his favorite $20 scratch-off game, Boger later told lottery officials.

So for the first time, Boger plunked $30 down for a $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket, and became the fourth person to hit a $10 million jackpot in the game, officials said.

"It took a couple of twists of fate for this to happen," Boger told officials when he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.

Boger, a car salesman, beat odds of 1 in 2.83 million, according to the lottery website.

"I've been lucky my whole life," Boger told lottery officials. "I'm lucky to win it."

He had the choice of an annual $500,000 annuity for 20 years or a $6 million lump sum. He chose the lump sum, netting $4.2 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

Boger plans pay off his bills and retire, living off his savings and investments, officials said.

Boger was just the latest in a streak of big lottery winners in the Charlotte-Lake Norman area.

On Friday, somebody in Mecklenburg County paid $2 for a ticket that hit a Mega Millions jackpot in Friday's national drawing, N.C. lottery officials said Saturday.

The mystery winner bought the ticket through Online Play on the lottery website.

On Feb. 2, lottery officials announced that Cheryl Ratliff of Wingate called her family in tears after scratching off a lottery ticket at work that hit a $4 million jackpot.

Ratliff won the last of three top $10,000 Loaded prizes, thereby ending the popular game that launched in October 2019, officials said.

In January, Christopher Martin of Newton became what was then the sixth big winner of a lottery prize with a ticket bought at a Lake Norman store.

Newton bought his winning $2 million ticket in the $20 "100X the Cash" ticket at Lake Norman Grocery on River Highway (N.C. 150 West), according to the lottery.

Charlotte Observer

5 comments. Last comment 20 hours ago by noise-gate.
s5thomps
s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
377 Posts
Offline

Good thing he stopped for fuel when the light came on! Congrats!

"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    2434 Posts
    Offline

    Good thing he stopped for fuel when the light came on! Congrats!

    NCEL pays out another huge jackpot!  Congratulations to him and enjoy!

      MzDuffleBaglady
      MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - Keen 20eye%20for%20detail.jpg
      25
      "Study Filters"
      United States
      Member #81312
      October 16, 2009
      32686 Posts
      Online

      PartyNice wins!

       

      Congratulations!

      Stay healthy, be safe, take care of yourself and others!  "Mask On" !Type

        HaveABall
        HaveABall's avatar - rocket

        United States
        Member #72446
        March 18, 2009
        1346 Posts
        Offline

        This is such endearing news to me!  This man's car's fuel light was a beacon announcing ready lottery winning scratch ticket stocked nearby!  This man received such a fine treasure during those moments of flexibility in routine of scratch ticket purchase!

        White Bounce

        Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

        Disney

          noise-gate
          Avatar
          Chasing $ Millions.
          White Shores- California
          United States
          Member #136473
          December 12, 2012
          6521 Posts
          Offline

          Yes!

           * Voice of Reason *   

           

          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

             
