 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 2, 2021, 8:07 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Fortune cookie gives Florida player a lucky break

Mar 1, 2021, 2:14 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: Fortune cookie gives Florida player a lucky breakRating:

Lottery player wins big after using numbers from a popular paper slip

By Kate Northrop

A fortune cookie lived up to its name after a Florida resident won a $500,000 Powerball prize in the North Carolina Lottery after using the numbers written on the back of the paper slip.

Ernesto Sorzano got to enjoy a nice meal consisting of his favorite take-out of shrimp and fried rice and an impressive $500,000 windfall to boot, thanks to the numbers printed on the little paper slip inside his fortune cookie.

It's not the first time a player won big after taking inspiration from their fortune cookies. In 2015, another Florida man won a $10 million jackpot after playing the lucky numbers on the slip.

The drawing he participated in took place on Feb. 20 for the $81.3 jackpot, which rolled to $94.1 million after there was no winner. However, he did manage to match four of the white balls and the Powerball to take home a prize worth $50,000.

The Powerball numbers drawn on Feb. 20 were 4, 8, 22, 32, and 58, with Powerball number 4.

Turns out Sorzano was feeling very fortunate with the numbers he chose to play. He upgraded his lottery ticket to a Power Play ticket for $3 and multiplied his prize ten times when the 10X multiplier was drawn.

"That was a good investment," the lucky winner told the Lottery.

A successful 10X multiplier play is rare because it is the least likely to be drawn out of a pool of Power Play numbers in the Powerball game, plus there are restrictions in place that limit the multiplied prize value when the jackpot rolls to a certain amount. According to USA Mega, the 10X Power Play is only available when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

Sorzano was visiting North Carolina when he purchased his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Sam Furr Road in Huntersville. He currently resides in Estero, Florida and plans on moving to Huntersville in the future. He says that his prize will help pay for a new home there.

"Unbelievable," the winner said in a press release. "I'm just super happy that my dreams came true."

After claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh last week, he took home $353,751 after taxes.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

6 comments. Last comment 7 hours ago by Stack47.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2440 Posts
Offline

Chalk up another one for the NCEL.

 

Lucky guy, leaving FL and winning in his new state!

 

I've got a couple of Fortune cookie #'s lying on this desk...they haven't paid yet.

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    139792 Posts
    Offline

    Party Congrats to the Lucky Winner! Party

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      sully16
      sully16's avatar - sharan
      25
      Dr.President Elect
      Michigan
      United States
      Member #81738
      October 28, 2009
      81726 Posts
      Offline

      Nice job, congrats to the lucky guy. Party

      Type hehehehehehe.

        fellini
        Avatar
        Blue Bell,Pa
        United States
        Member #156243
        June 12, 2014
        35 Posts
        Offline

        Does anybody know what the numbers on the slip were?

          noise-gate
          Avatar
          Chasing $ Millions.
          White Shores- California
          United States
          Member #136473
          December 12, 2012
          6527 Posts
          Offline

          Does anybody know what the numbers on the slip were?

          Email him and ask : ErnestoSorzano@gmail.com

           * Voice of Reason *   

           

          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

            Stack47
            Avatar
            Kentucky
            United States
            Member #32651
            February 14, 2006
            9097 Posts
            Offline

            Does anybody know what the numbers on the slip were?

            The Powerball numbers drawn on Feb. 20 were 4, 8, 22, 32, and 58, with Powerball number 4.

            Turns out Sorzano was feeling very fortunate with the numbers he chose to play. He upgraded his lottery ticket to a Power Play ticket for $3 and multiplied his prize ten times when the 10X multiplier was drawn.

            It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

               
              Page 1 of 1