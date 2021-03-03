 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 4, 2021, 12:27 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

UK couple lose out on £182 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot following payment error

Mar 3, 2021, 4:17 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Euro MillionsEuro Millions: UK couple lose out on £182 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot following payment errorRating:

Would-be winner is "absolutely heartbroken" over simple mistake

By Kate Northrop

Two students from the UK were left devastated after a payment error caused them to lose out on a £182 million (US$254 million) EuroMillions jackpot.

The couple experienced an emotional rollercoaster ride of a lifetime when they saw their usual numbers turn up in the EuroMillions drawing on Fri., Feb. 26. Their dreams of reaching multi-millionaire status were suddenly quashed when they discovered that lack of funds in their bank account prevented them from claiming the enormous prize.

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and her boyfriend Liam McCrohan, 21, played their usual numbers — 6, 12, 22, 29, and 33, with Lucky Stars 6 and 11 — for the EuroMillions drawing on Friday, or so they thought. For the last five weeks, Kennedy had automatic payments set up with her account to buy one EuroMillions ticket with those numbers for every drawing.

As luck would have it, the payment for the ticket did not go through due to insufficient funds in her account the one time their numbers came through in a drawing.

However, the Brighton University student was greeted with a notification on the EuroMillions app that told her a different story, adding to the eventual confusion and heartbreak.

"I went on the app and it said 'Winning Match' and thought, 'Oh my god, I've won," she told The Sun. "So I called my boyfriend Liam and my mum into the room, and they couldn't believe it either, so I was like, 'Oh my god, I need to call [the Lottery]."

Kennedy phoned the Lottery under the impression that she had won a lifechanging jackpot, but they informed her that she did not actually have the funds in her account to process a payment for the ticket.

"I was on top of the world when I thought I had won, but when I found out I hadn't, Liam was actually more upset than I was," she continued.

McCrohan, an economics student, was already breaking down the winnings and figuring out how the two of them would spend the money before he even heard the tragic news. He took to social media to broadcast his disbelief.

"When your Mrs. decides to not play the EuroMillions... and all 7 of her usual numbers come up," he posted on Twitter with a screenshot of their online ticket that was never truly purchased.

According to McCrohan, he originally posted the screenshot for his following of about 120 users to see, but his story quickly garnered more attention and amassed over 31,000 likes.

"I was too embarrassed to post anything about it," Kennedy admitted.

Kennedy was also planning in her head how she would spend the prize and said that she could picture the perfect dream house and car before realizing that it was not meant to be.

Having originally picked out that particular set of numbers using a random number generator, she has since vowed to never use them again, dubbing them "unlucky." It was one of the two sets of numbers she would use regularly, the other being family birthdays.

"I've never won anything before," Kennedy confessed. "We've just got the worst luck when it comes to stuff like this."

The EuroMillions jackpot for the Fri., Feb. 26 drawing was claimed by a winner in Switzerland.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

11 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by CDanaT.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
EnReval
Avatar
Austin
United States
Member #191205
July 21, 2018
89 Posts
Offline

I like subscriptions but would still check on it the day before it is to be played.

 

we don't have subscription in TX

 

That was heartbreaking

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163184
    January 22, 2015
    2444 Posts
    Offline

    Almost @ a loss for words on this one.   Gave me a sick sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach.

      billybucks
      Avatar
      ma
      United States
      Member #188577
      March 15, 2018
      62 Posts
      Offline

      She had to know her account was too low to pay for the ticket that drawing but just was too lazy or figured it will never come in anyway so I will wait to deposit money into my account. She called because maybe just maybe it went through but i think she had a sneaking suspicion it didn't. Always buy your tickets physically if possible. Subscriptions have other downsides like being automatically in every drawing and tax liability you can't deflect.

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6529 Posts
        Offline

        Que Sera Sera.

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

          dannyct
          Avatar
          Northern Beaches
          Australia
          Member #187037
          January 9, 2018
          130 Posts
          Offline

          The Swiss winner must be happy, not having to share the jackpot.

            HaveABall
            HaveABall's avatar - rocket

            United States
            Member #72446
            March 18, 2009
            1352 Posts
            Offline

            It is sad that Rachel didn't panhandle, sign up with Uber Eats, knock on a few doors to get job of shoveling someone's driveway, or go to Liam to ask for a loan for her checking account when balance fell below $100 or so!

            What a brain breaker, I think Euromillions should update their subscription system to instead send a message INDICATING 'not enough money in your account! please deposit more if you want to play today.'

            If it were me, after receiving those encouraging emails from the lottery, then  the next day finding out the opposite, I probably would have died rather quickly from an apoplexy!

            Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

            Disney

              s5thomps
              s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
              Hard Luck, Ak
              United States
              Member #23471
              October 13, 2005
              381 Posts
              Offline

              It is sad that Rachel didn't panhandle, sign up with Uber Eats, knock on a few doors to get job of shoveling someone's driveway, or go to Liam to ask for a loan for her checking account when balance fell below $100 or so!

              What a brain breaker, I think Euromillions should update their subscription system to instead send a message INDICATING 'not enough money in your account! please deposit more if you want to play today.'

              If it were me, after receiving those encouraging emails from the lottery, then  the next day finding out the opposite, I probably would have died rather quickly from an apoplexy!

              That really sucks! They must be the sickest people in all of the UK right now! Literally a once in a lifetime just slipped right before their hands. The good news is they are really young folks so they could win again in the future. If they knew there wasn't enough money in their subscription I'm sure they could have scrapped up enough money to buy a ticket from a retailer. 

              Bang Head

              "We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                                             Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

                dannyct
                Avatar
                Northern Beaches
                Australia
                Member #187037
                January 9, 2018
                130 Posts
                Offline

                The UK has a terrific online subscription service and subscriber can pay monthly by direct debit. Small prizes are also credited to your bank account. Players receive an email from the Camelot, the company that runs the UK National Lottery, if a prize is won.

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163184
                  January 22, 2015
                  2444 Posts
                  Offline

                  L2.50 is what one ticket costs.  Just now a Lb is worth $1.40.   Just was reading about Direct Debit for playing their lotteries in the UK.

                  It was kind of weird reading that calls to the lottery cost the same as if you called 01 or 02!

                  Anything over L50K you have to claim in person.

                    noise-gate
                    Avatar
                    Chasing $ Millions.
                    White Shores- California
                    United States
                    Member #136473
                    December 12, 2012
                    6529 Posts
                    Offline

                    Que Sera Sera.

                    Don't show your ignorance- take out that thing called a dictionary & look up the word lunkheads.Big Smile

                     * Voice of Reason *   

                     

                    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                      CDanaT
                      CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
                      Central TN
                      United States
                      Member #121189
                      January 4, 2012
                      5010 Posts
                      Online

                      Hopefully, this avoidable incident taught Ms Kennedy about finances and responsibility. 

                      Sometimes, you can't just fix "gormless" but you can smile at it.

                      Integrity: There is just no substitute.

                         
                        Page 1 of 1