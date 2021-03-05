 
Australian woman wins the lottery over lunch

Mar 5, 2021, 2:13 pm

Sitting down for lunch was a million-dollar decision

By Kate Northrop

FULLTERTON, Au. — An Australian couple walked away from their lunch a million dollars richer after buying a Keno lottery ticket at the restaurant and winning a $1.48 million (US$1.14 million) jackpot in the middle of their meal.

On Monday, an anonymous woman stopped at the Arkaba Hotel on Glen Osmond Road in Fullerton with her husband for lunch. Little did she know that the last minute decision to enter the Keno drawing at the retailer would instantly earn her a million dollars.

The couple went out for lunch that day and decided to play a few games while they were out. Rather than choosing their numbers, they grabbed a Quick Pick and sat down to eat.

"We weren't watching the game or checking the numbers until the barman came over to us and let us know we should check our tickets because someone at the venue had won a major prize," the woman recalled. "We were immediately nervous in case it wasn't us, and we didn't want to get too excited until it was all confirmed."

Much to their surprise, the couple discovered that they had won a jackpot to the tune of $1.48 million.

According to The Lott, Keno is a game where 20 numbers are drawn from a pool of 80. To win a Keno Spot 10 prize, a player must match all ten of the numbers selected on their ticket within the 20 numbers drawn.

"Once we realized [the barman] couldn't pay us out because the prize was too large, that's when it really started to sink in!" the woman exclaimed.

Despite the sheer excitement, the winners knew that they would need time to figure out what to do with the money from the sudden win and said that they would be putting it away in the bank for a few months while they thought about it.

"People always talk about what they would do when they win big amounts of money, but when it really happens, it's hard to make any decisions," she explained.

The couple, however, did hint at a potential overseas vacation sometime next year.

Lottery Post Staff

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Now that is a lunch worth remembering!

 

Congratulations anonymous and tax free lady!!

    eddessaknight
    LAS VEGAS
    United States
    No Worries :-)

      HaveABall
      United States
      Does anybody know for certain if Australian continent Lottery winnings are taxed?

      Cheers

      Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

      Disney

        MrLotto$
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Let me hold something

          MrLotto$
          Bronx ny
          United States
          👏👏

            kao1632
            New Zealand
            Does anybody know for certain if Australian continent Lottery winnings are taxed?

            Cheers

            the word from the Australian tax department

             

            https://www.ato.gov.au/Individuals/Income-and-deductions/Income-you-must-declare/Other-income/#Prizes_Awards

            Prizes and awards

            You must declare on your tax return the value of any prizes or benefits you receive from a prize draw or lottery run by your:

            • bank
            • building society
            • credit union
            • investment body.

            Prizes may include cash, low-interest or interest-free loans, holidays or cars.

            However, you don't need to declare prizes won in ordinary lotteries such as lotto draws and raffles.

               
