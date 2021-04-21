 
South Carolina Lottery to end participation in Lucky for Life game

Apr 21, 2021, 1:23 pm

Multi-state game will no longer be available in the state after June

By Kate Northrop

Yesterday, the South Carolina Lottery announced that it will be removing the Lucky for Life multi-state game from its lineup.

The final drawing for Lucky for Life in South Carolina will take place at 10:35 pm EST on Mon., Jun. 28, 2021.

"The South Carolina Education Lottery is leaving the multi-state Lucky for Life game to explore exciting new game opportunities for players that will launch over the next several months," the Lottery said in a statement. "These new games will also enhance funding for education."

The Lottery also teased improvements to Powerball to be announced in late summer, as well as a new add-on game feature for Pick 3 and Pick 4 called Fireball. The new option will be available starting May 3, 2021.

Following the Lucky for Life drawing this Thurs., Apr. 22, players will gradually be able to purchase fewer and fewer multi-draws for future drawings. After this Thursday's drawing, players may only purchase 19 instead of 20 multi-draws and so on for each subsequent drawing until the game's final drawing on Mon., Jun. 28.

Players will still have 180 days from the draw date to claim any prizes won from Lucky for Life.

Remaining funds from the game will be transferred to the state to support "educational incentives" in South Carolina once all winning tickets have been claimed and paid.

Since the game's release in 2015, the game has produced one top prize winner of $1,000 a day for life and 21 winners of $25,000 a year for life in the state.

"The Lottery would like to thank its players and retailers for supporting the Lucky for Life game since its debut in South Carolina in January of 2015," the Lottery concluded.

Lucky for Life drawings take place on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:35 pm EST. 25 other states aside from South Carolina currently offer the game.

Lottery Post Staff

3 comments.
Think
Think's avatar - lightbulb
Marquette, MI
United States
Member #20540
August 20, 2005
933 Posts
Offline

Hmmm...do they consider adding the Monday draw an "improvement"?  Other than going International and the Monday draw there has been no other news.

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2509 Posts
    Offline

    On 19 JUL 21, LFL, according to the Kentucky lottery will be offered 7 days/week---probably to better compete with Cash 4 Life.

    Am interested in the Fireball option that will be on Pick 3/Pick 4.    We used to have 1-off which was a great feature where we won $5K on it once.   Like all good things, they come to an end.

      sweetie7398
      sweetie7398's avatar - flower2
      100

      United States
      Member #22701
      September 30, 2005
      13763 Posts
      Offline

      Lucky 4 Life was a good game , hate to see it go.

      Life, love, family Love

         
        Page 1 of 1