Minnesota Lottery to discontinue Lucky for Life

May 11, 2021, 4:41 pm

Minnesota is the latest state to end participation the multi-state game

By Kate Northrop

The Minnesota Lottery revealed that it will no longer offer the Lucky for Life multi-state draw game after the drawing on Jun. 28, 2021.

The Lottery also announced that "advance draw purchases will be limited" in Minnesota starting this Thurs., May 13.

Players will gradually be able to purchase fewer advance draws with each consecutive drawing, with 13 advance draws available during the sales period between 8:10 pm on Thurs., May 13 and 8:10 pm on Mon. May 17.

Lottery Post reached out to the Lottery to find out why they are removing the game from their repertoire but was not provided a specific reason.

"The Minnesota Lottery continually evaluates our games and makes changes in order to offer the best possible game lineup for our players and Minnesota," Director of Public Affairs Erika Helvick Anderson told Lottery Post.

Lottery Post also asked the Lottery whether there are any plans to replace Lucky for Life one it departs the lineup or if there are any game announcements in store for players. There will not be a specific game to pick up where Lucky for Life left off, but it did not have any further insight as to what types of updates players can expect in the future.

"There will not be a replacement for the Lucky for Life game at this time, but we are always considering the possibility of new games," Anderson continued.

Minnesota is the latest state to end its participation in the Lucky for Life multi-state game. The South Carolina Lottery recently announced that it will also discontinue the game from its lineup this June. Their announcement came just days before it was revealed that the game would be moving to a daily draw format.

Currently, there are 25 states that offer Lucky for Life. South Carolina and Minnesota's departures this coming June will knock that down to 24.

Although the game is set to end in both South Carolina and Minnesota, winners in Lucky for Life will always have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Lottery Post Staff

Unlucky-Kenny
WISCONSIN
United States
Member #202055
November 7, 2019
1974 Posts
Here I was trying to decide if I was going to go with the daily purchases or not - MN made the decision for me LOL!

Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

Lottery Post Minnesota Results

    Toobadd$
    New Member
    Clinton twp Michigan
    United States
    Member #211849
    December 13, 2020
    6 Posts
    Try to win the three and the four digit is worse than going to the casino and trying to win, Lottery is a freaking ripoff don't waste your money!

      billybucks
      ma
      United States
      Member #188574
      March 15, 2018
      74 Posts
      It is not a game older players like. Not enough life left to get the full benefit if you win. The one time payout is too paltry to appease to most. Good for younger players but they prefer scratch tickets.

         
