 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 10, 2021, 5:01 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Minnesota will allow anonymous lottery prize claims

May 10, 2021, 1:38 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Minnesota LotteryMinnesota Lottery: Minnesota will allow anonymous lottery prize claimsRating:

New law comes into effect September 1

By Kate Northrop

Minnesota will join the growing list of states that allow players to claim lottery prizes anonymously when a new law goes into effect granting winners of certain big prizes the option to withhold their names from the public record.

On Friday, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law that will allow lottery winners of prizes over $10,000 to keep their names private.

The bill passed through the Minnesota Legislature unanimously and will go into effect Sept. 1. The law also applies to winners of $10,000 or more in second-chance drawings. Players will still have the ability to provide written consent to the Minnesota Lottery to release their name.

Sponsors of the bill claimed that it would provide protection for lottery winners whose safety is jeopardized by having their prize amount, name, and city of residence published for all to see. Lawmakers referred to other notable instances in other states in which winners were robbed, scammed, and killed after their identifying information went public.

House Representative Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn originally introduced the bill and argued that, even though a player's phone number and address may remain private when claiming a prize, targeting a winner and finding that information through other means is still feasible.

"With technology the way it is, it's certainly much easier to find a lot of information about anyone, and oftentimes more information than they may want shared," Kotyza-Witthuhn said.

Prior to the law being passed, Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock noted that the Lottery takes steps to cater to players' privacy preferences as much as possible. For example, the Lottery might use only a winner's first name in press releases, advertising, and on social media.

"Winners are not required to have their photo taken, share their stories or participate in news conferences if they choose not to," Prock explained. "... The Lottery works closely with all winners on a case-by-case basis to ensure their needs are met, including winners who choose to maintain a very low profile."

At the same time, the Lottery aims to demonstrate a level of transparency by publicly featuring winners from across the state, which it hopes will increase player confidence in the organization.

"The balance between lottery integrity and player security is something that we consider every day," Prock continued. "Both are vital to our mission as a state agency."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 3 hours ago by rcbbuckeye.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
WISCONSIN
United States
Member #202055
November 7, 2019
1945 Posts
Offline

This is excellent - too bad this did not pass when they tried in my state.

Don't matter either way - I have yet to win.

LOL

Ol' Kenny is going to win big just a loser

Lottery Post Wisconsin Results

Lottery Post Minnesota Results

    rcbbuckeye
    rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    11193 Posts
    Offline

    Bummer.

    I was looking forward to travelling 1500 miles to steal someone's jackpot. 

    Just kidding. Good for MN.

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

       
      Page 1 of 1