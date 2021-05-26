Florida man has both cars break down, wins $1 million in lottery

Big win could not have come at a better time

By Kate Northrop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who had been having rather unfortunate car troubles finally experienced a lucky turn of events when he won a $1 million top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, was having a streak of bad luck when both his and his wife's cars broke down within days of each other. However, he was served up an instant bout of good karma when he decided to play the Florida Lottery's "50X The Cash" scratch-off game and took home one of the $1 million top prizes.

Fuller bought the winning ticket for $5 from First Coast Energy on Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. According to him, that ticket came into his life just in time.

"My wife's car broke down a few days ago, and two days after that my truck broke down," Fuller said.

The lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and claimed his $1 million top prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $890,000 before taxes. While Fuller plans to purchase a home with the well-timed winnings, it's no surprise that he's also looking into some new cars as well.

"In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!" he exclaimed.

Now that Fuller has claimed his winnings, there are currently five top prizes of $1 million left to claim in the "50X The Cash" game out of the 15 originally available at the game's launch in September 2020. There are also 232 second prizes of $10,000 and 1140 third prizes of $2,000 remaining.