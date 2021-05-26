 
Florida man has both cars break down, wins $1 million in lottery

May 26, 2021, 10:50 am

Big win could not have come at a better time

By Kate Northrop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who had been having rather unfortunate car troubles finally experienced a lucky turn of events when he won a $1 million top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, was having a streak of bad luck when both his and his wife's cars broke down within days of each other. However, he was served up an instant bout of good karma when he decided to play the Florida Lottery's "50X The Cash" scratch-off game and took home one of the $1 million top prizes.

Fuller bought the winning ticket for $5 from First Coast Energy on Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. According to him, that ticket came into his life just in time.

"My wife's car broke down a few days ago, and two days after that my truck broke down," Fuller said.

The lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and claimed his $1 million top prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $890,000 before taxes. While Fuller plans to purchase a home with the well-timed winnings, it's no surprise that he's also looking into some new cars as well.

"In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!" he exclaimed.

Now that Fuller has claimed his winnings, there are currently five top prizes of $1 million left to claim in the "50X The Cash" game out of the 15 originally available at the game's launch in September 2020. There are also 232 second prizes of $10,000 and 1140 third prizes of $2,000 remaining.

Lottery Post Staff

14 comments.
billybucks
Avatar
ma
United States
Member #188574
March 15, 2018
81 Posts
Offline

Well that prize is already spent. Not that there is anything wrong with buying a house and two new cars but that will easily cost him the whole prize. A halfway decent house goes for around 400k down there and the cars will cost him the remainder.

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2561 Posts
    Offline

    No state tax on his big win!

      winterhug
      Avatar

      United States
      Member #136773
      December 18, 2012
      27 Posts
      Offline

      Wow, I still can't get over $5 Florida scratch-offs having a top prizes of 1 million dollars. My state $5 scratch-offs top prizes are 50K. The $20 scratch-offs have 1 million dollar tops prizes and the $30 scratch-offs have 2 million dollar top prizes

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136471
        December 12, 2012
        6603 Posts
        Offline

        Wow, I still can't get over $5 Florida scratch-offs having a top prizes of 1 million dollars. My state $5 scratch-offs top prizes are 50K. The $20 scratch-offs have 1 million dollar tops prizes and the $30 scratch-offs have 2 million dollar top prizes

        That's nothing winterhug: We have a $5.00 " Set for life " scratcher out here who's top prize is " $3,000,000" or $10,000 a month for 25 years!

          Mata Garbo
          Avatar
          New Member
          Gallatin Tennesee
          United States
          Member #194096
          November 29, 2018
          13 Posts
          Offline

          So Happy for this guy and his wife. Car breaks down and you win a million bucks. The last time my car broke down I stepped out to take a look and saw a car coming from the other direction heading straight for me. It was a drunk driver who had come across the grass lane divider and was head my way. I heard people blowing their horns at me because they thought that i did not see the car coming but I did and jumped into a ditch. The drunk driver hit the front of my jeep, but the impact did more damage to his car than mine. The good news was he at least had insurance and he was very nice and apologized several times. Sometimes your car break down and you win a million bucks......sometimes your car breaks down and you end up in a ditch on the side the road ....that's life.

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136471
            December 12, 2012
            6603 Posts
            Offline

            That's nothing winterhug: We have a $5.00 " Set for life " scratcher out here who's top prize is " $3,000,000" or $10,000 a month for 25 years!

            Oh Winterhug, to further leave your heart in ruins: 

            We have a $10.00 " Set for life" scratcher that has a top prize of "$20,000 a month for 25 years."

              MsBee18
              Avatar
              Florida
              United States
              Member #186822
              January 2, 2018
              346 Posts
              Offline

              Wow, I still can't get over $5 Florida scratch-offs having a top prizes of 1 million dollars. My state $5 scratch-offs top prizes are 50K. The $20 scratch-offs have 1 million dollar tops prizes and the $30 scratch-offs have 2 million dollar top prizes

              You may want to consider moving to Florida. Florida sells millions of tickets at $5 a pop. It's nothing for them to pay those measly prizes; and still find education too.

                increase
                increase's avatar - cerulean 00010148.jpg
                25
                VA
                United States
                Member #54826
                August 31, 2007
                60602 Posts
                Offline

                Great story with a very happy ending.

                I may get me a couple of scratchers today.

                  godisgood
                  godisgood's avatar - dandy
                  New Member

                  United States
                  Member #174864
                  May 17, 2016
                  7 Posts
                  Offline

                  Well, if the take home is around $890,000 then a $400,000 dollar home and $100,000 on cars would still leave him with $390,000.

                    Bleudog101
                    Avatar
                    Simpsonville
                    United States
                    Member #163182
                    January 22, 2015
                    2561 Posts
                    Offline

                    Well, if the take home is around $890,000 then a $400,000 dollar home and $100,000 on cars would still leave him with $390,000.

                    $890K BEFORE Federal taxes...OK mathematicians out there, what would he end up after his tax bite?  Still whatever it is much better off than he was before winning!

                      rcbbuckeye
                      rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                      100
                      Texas
                      United States
                      Member #55887
                      October 23, 2007
                      11273 Posts
                      Offline

                      Not knowing what his deductions are, if any, but I usually just figure on a million dollar prize like MM or PB (or the jackpot) that federal tax would be 37%.

                        CDanaT
                        CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
                        Central TN
                        United States
                        Member #121187
                        January 4, 2012
                        5179 Posts
                        Offline

                        Not knowing what his deductions are, if any, but I usually just figure on a million dollar prize like MM or PB (or the jackpot) that federal tax would be 37%.

                        You better win this year because next year, you know who takes a bigger bite of that newly acquired wealth.

                          billybucks
                          Avatar
                          ma
                          United States
                          Member #188574
                          March 15, 2018
                          81 Posts
                          Offline

                          Well, if the take home is around $890,000 then a $400,000 dollar home and $100,000 on cars would still leave him with $390,000.

                          890k minus 37% leaves you with a paltry 560,700. Ok, house prices in Jacksonville are low, real low. You can get a decent house for 300k in a less than desirable neighborhood maybe. The cars maybe 60k for two of them. So I suppose it would work but I would rethink it and just put a down payment on the house and save the rest.

                            sully16
                            sully16's avatar - sharan
                            25
                            Dr.President Elect
                            Michigan
                            United States
                            Member #81738
                            October 28, 2009
                            85514 Posts
                            Offline

                            Great story, glad he can get new cars.

