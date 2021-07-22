 
Texas Lottery to add third weekly Lotto Texas drawing

Jul 22, 2021, 10:36 am

Additional drawing to begin in August

By Kate Northrop 

Texas Lottery players will get an additional chance to hit the Lotto Texas jackpot with a new weekly drawing to be added this August.

Lotto Texas is the latest game to be included to the Monday Night Draw schedule, joining various other games that night in the Lottery's lineup.

Also known as "The Texas Original," it's a 28-year-old game that offers the largest rolling jackpots drawn in a local statewide game. Players pick six numbers from one to 54 and have the option of selecting the "Extra!" feature for an additional dollar to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.

"As the Texas Lottery marks its 30th anniversary, we are thrilled to celebrate by adding a third weekly drawing to Lotto Texas, our longest-running in-state draw game," Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery told Lottery Post. "Adding a Monday drawing will offer Lotto Texas players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots. This change, along with Powerball joining our Monday Night Draw schedule, will help the Texas Lottery generate additional revenue for public education in Texas."

Currently, Lotto Texas drawings occur on Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 10:12 pm CT. Ticket sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sun., Aug. 22, 2021, with the draw to occur on Mon., Aug. 23, 2021.

Players can view live drawings at 10:12 pm CT on the Texas Lottery's official website.

The change is in tandem with the addition of a third Powerball drawing that is also set to take place for the first time on Mon., Aug. 23, 2021.

Other games drawn on Monday are Texas Two Step, Cash Five, All or Nothing, Pick 3 plus FIREBALL, and Daily 4 plus FIREBALL.

With the third drawing, the game play, game odds, and prizes will remain the same. The cost to play Lotto Texas at $1 per play will also not change, and the Extra! feature will not be affected.

A Longview resident was the most recent Lotto Texas jackpot winner, taking home a $5 million estimated annuitized jackpot for the June 5, 2021 drawing. The jackpot currently sits at $8.25 million for the drawing on Sat., June 24, 2021, with an estimated cash value of $6.47 million.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lottery Post Staff

ThatScaryChick
Idaho
United States
Member #56504
November 21, 2007
6882 Posts
A lot of states have been adding extra drawings to their games lately. My state recently went daily with 3 different games. Makes sense though, it makes them more money.

ThatScaryChick

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2622 Posts
    No price increase!

      rcbbuckeye
      100
      Texas
      United States
      Member #55887
      October 23, 2007
      11483 Posts
      Well, I'm thinking I will pass on that and just play Wednesday and Saturday on PB and Lotto.

      I'm not surprised they are doing this.

      This is no different than when Texas went from 2 draws a day to 4 draws a day with the Pick 3 and Daily 4 games. They like to tell players that "You have 4 chances to win!". Well, you also have 4 chances to lose. It's really a way for the lottery to make more money.

      CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

      A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

        Speler
        Belgium
        Member #214858
        April 17, 2021
        356 Posts
        Could be to much for people playing it at a good budget like $20 the game.

          Mata Garbo
          Gallatin Tennesee
          United States
          Member #194096
          November 29, 2018
          44 Posts
          As human beings we tend to get bored easily. From movies that are too long, to eating the same type of food for weeks, to doing a boring repetitive job over and over. Even a relationship where you wake up one day after 9 yrs and ask yourself "why? " why am I still here? The people who run the lotteries realize that we are like this, that's why they are constantly shifting and changing and trying to bring in as many "new" and "interesting" games as possible ....from drawing style games to scratch-offs. They are not going to sit back and allow us to become bored with the same old games month after month. Even the biggest fish in the sea (Powerball) has added an additional night. These people are smart.

            CDanaT
            Central TN
            United States
            Member #121187
            January 4, 2012
            5305 Posts
            I am interested to see the increases in between the 3 draws at higher $$ levels($2-300M+). Will the extra day generate only half the dollar amount increases with the lower jackpots ?

            Integrity: There is just no substitute.

              rcbbuckeye
              100
              Texas
              United States
              Member #55887
              October 23, 2007
              11483 Posts
              Right the annuity is only going up $250,000 each draw. So the cash value increase is about $220,000 - $230,000.

              It will be interesting to see.

              Edit. I just checked the last 5 draws. Cash amount on July 7 was $5,410,000. Cash amount for this Saturday's draw is $6,470,000, $1,060,000 difference. So, the cash increase is actually about $176,000 each rollover, though it does vary. The increase from last night for the next draw is $240,000 even though the annuity only went up $250,000. Interest rates play into the difference.

              CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

              A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                 
