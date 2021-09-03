 
Delicious cheeseburger nets North Carolina man a $1 million lottery prize

Sep 3, 2021, 8:22 pm

North Carolina Lottery: Delicious cheeseburger nets North Carolina man a $1 million lottery prize

Cheeseburgers and winning lottery tickets — name a more iconic duo

By Kate Northrop

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. — A tasty meal came with a scrumptious surprise worth a mouthwatering $1 million when a North Carolina player treated himself and his best friend to lunch on Wednesday.

Kevin Poole of Franklinville decided to buy his friend a meal at a local grill this week, and after topping it off with a $1 million win from a scratch-off game, he likely had no problem fronting the check.

"The electrician I work with bought me lunch yesterday," Poole told the North Carolina Lottery. "I told him, 'Since you bought mine yesterday, I'll buy yours today.'"

While they were at Don Lee's Grocery and Grill on N.C. 50 in Willow Spring to grab a bite, Poole picked out a "$10,000,000 Colossal Cash" scratch-off ticket for $30.

"They got really good cheeseburgers," the lucky customer said. "After I finished eating my cheeseburger and onion rings, I scratched it."

It was a delectable way to end a savory meal. After scanning his ticket with the Lottery's mobile app, he was instructed to visit Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

That same day, he claimed his prize as a lump sum of $600,000 rather than a $1 million annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, taking home $424,509 after federal and state taxes.

"I'm over excited now!" Poole exclaimed while collecting his winnings. "I'm building a house, and I'd like to buy more land. I want to build a motocross track for my sons to ride on."

Now that Poole claimed his prize, there are four out of 24 second prizes of $1 million left in the "$10,000,000 Colossal Cash" game. There is just one top prize of $10 million remaining out of the six originally available at the game's launch in August 2018, as well as six out of 30 third prizes of $50,000 left.

Lottery Post Staff

2 comments.
Wow you win a million, you get 400 k the lottery gets 600 k. Look who's the big winner!

    Wow you win a million, you get 400 k the lottery gets 600 k. Look who's the big winner!

     I see your point, losing 40% of your jackpot before taxes just because you don't want to wait 20 years to get all your money seems a little weird when you think about it. Congratulations to Mr. Poole. That was $30 well spent.

    CheersUS Flag

       
