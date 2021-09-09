 
Florida business owner wins $1 million lottery jackpot the day he opens his new shop

Sep 9, 2021, 6:22 am

A successful first day leads to an even sweeter reward

By Kate Northrop

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A Florida man is elated after achieving two tremendous milestones in one day — winning $1 million in the lottery and opening his brand-new business.

Winning the lottery is a dream come true for anyone, but it's hard to imagine the overwhelming joy that comes from experiencing one twice over in the span of a day.

Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan, and his wife recently celebrated the official grand opening of their auto repair shop.

"I love working on vehicles, and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop," Woodle told the Florida Lottery.

Feeling lucky after a successful first day, the Nassau County resident stopped at the Circle K convenience store on U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan and bought a lottery ticket from the $5 "Gold Rush Supreme" scratch off game.

"At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!" the winner related.

Woodle scooped up a $1 million top prize in the game, which was released in January, and traveled to Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee with his family to claim the winnings. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of $880,000 before taxes.

Now that the new business owner claimed his prize, there are eight top prizes of $1 million remaining out of the 24 available at the game's launch. There are also 154 second prizes of $10,000 out of 484 left and 902 third prizes of $2,000 out of 2,916 remaining in the game. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.97.

The Lottery also encourages players to enter non-winning "Gold Rush Supreme" tickets into the game's second chance promotion, which features eight different drawings that award prizes of up to $10,000 to multiple players.

Lottery Post Staff

sully16
sully16's avatar - sharan
25
Dr.President Elect
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
89262 Posts
Offline

Congrats to him, he can enjoy doing what he loves . Party

 US Flag

    rcbbuckeye
    rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    11745 Posts
    Offline

    Wow. Great luck. Florida has really good scratch off games. A million dollar prize on a $5 scratchoff! And they had 24 top prizes at the start of the game.

CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

      hearsetrax
      hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

      United States
      Member #52343
      May 21, 2007
      3383 Posts
      Offline

      Cheers

      talk about the best kind of double whammy 

      doing what ya love and having the cash to get the better tools & diagnostic equipment   

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2678 Posts
        Offline

        So happy for him and his Wife.  They can really pay down some debt if they choose to.  Double whammy, opening up your dream auto repair business and winning the lottery.

          billybucks
          Avatar
          ma
          United States
          Member #188574
          March 15, 2018
          94 Posts
          Offline

          So happy for him and his Wife.  They can really pay down some debt if they choose to.  Double whammy, opening up your dream auto repair business and winning the lottery.

               Sorry, but a double whammy is a double blow or setback. What happened to them is the polar opposite of a double whammy.

            billybucks
            Avatar
            ma
            United States
            Member #188574
            March 15, 2018
            94 Posts
            Offline

            Cheers

            talk about the best kind of double whammy 

            doing what ya love and having the cash to get the better tools & diagnostic equipment   

            A double whammy would be him losing the winning ticket and his business catching on fire on his opening day.

              Bleudog101
              Avatar
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163182
              January 22, 2015
              2678 Posts
              Offline

                   Sorry, but a double whammy is a double blow or setback. What happened to them is the polar opposite of a double whammy.

              Well OK then....a double NEGATIVE equals a positive, i.e. he don't do nothing means he does something.

                Mata Garbo
                Avatar
                Gallatin Tennesee
                United States
                Member #194096
                November 29, 2018
                78 Posts
                Offline

                The great thing about having won $880,000 before taxes is that he now has the luxery of allowing his business to grow over the months and years. He is not in the position where the business "must" be successful or he and his family are doomed. In other words he can afford to make mistakes in his first year without closing down and going bankrupt. Congratulations to Mr Woodle and his wife. Love this story Kate.

See Ya!

                See Ya!

                  NOcubaNoPROBLEM
                  Avatar
                  New Member
                  austin, texas
                  United States
                  Member #217420
                  September 8, 2021
                  12 Posts
                  Offline

                  How's this possible?

                    Bleudog101
                    Avatar
                    Simpsonville
                    United States
                    Member #163182
                    January 22, 2015
                    2678 Posts
                    Offline

                    How's this possible?

                    What does your post mean?   Mind reading isn't many of LP members speciality!

                      Coin Toss
                      Coin Toss's avatar - shape barbed.jpg
                      100
                      Zeta Reticuli Star System
                      United States
                      Member #30469
                      January 17, 2006
                      11586 Posts
                      Offline

                      On the Press Your Luck game show in TV when a contestant gets a Whammy the Whammy takes away all the money they've won. 

                       

                      See the source image

                      Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

                      Lep

                      There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

                        fellini
                        Avatar
                        Blue Bell,Pa
                        United States
                        Member #156241
                        June 12, 2014
                        46 Posts
                        Online

                        off topic: Powerball jackpot is now $409,000,000.

                           
