Florida business owner wins $1 million lottery jackpot the day he opens his new shop

A successful first day leads to an even sweeter reward

By Kate Northrop

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A Florida man is elated after achieving two tremendous milestones in one day — winning $1 million in the lottery and opening his brand-new business.

Winning the lottery is a dream come true for anyone, but it's hard to imagine the overwhelming joy that comes from experiencing one twice over in the span of a day.

Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan, and his wife recently celebrated the official grand opening of their auto repair shop.

"I love working on vehicles, and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop," Woodle told the Florida Lottery.

Feeling lucky after a successful first day, the Nassau County resident stopped at the Circle K convenience store on U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan and bought a lottery ticket from the $5 "Gold Rush Supreme" scratch off game.

"At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!" the winner related.

Woodle scooped up a $1 million top prize in the game, which was released in January, and traveled to Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee with his family to claim the winnings. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of $880,000 before taxes.

Now that the new business owner claimed his prize, there are eight top prizes of $1 million remaining out of the 24 available at the game's launch. There are also 154 second prizes of $10,000 out of 484 left and 902 third prizes of $2,000 out of 2,916 remaining in the game. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.97.

The Lottery also encourages players to enter non-winning "Gold Rush Supreme" tickets into the game's second chance promotion, which features eight different drawings that award prizes of up to $10,000 to multiple players.