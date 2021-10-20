 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited October 21, 2021, 8:22 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Florida man plans to buy toothbrush with $1 million lottery prize

Oct 20, 2021, 3:41 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Florida LotteryFlorida Lottery: Florida man plans to buy toothbrush with $1 million lottery prizeRating:

Lottery winner is ready to live it up

By Kate Northrop

LEESBURG, Fla. — What would you do with a million dollars? One Florida man, who won a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket, is eager to put those winnings to practical use.

Brian Nelson, 26, of Leesburg, has had some great timing. One month after getting engaged to his now-fiancée, Emily Pelton, he collected a $1 million second-prize from the Lottery's newest $20 instant game, "Gold Rush Limited."

Nelson is not too different than most lottery winners who put their prize money to practical use, whether that be in the form of a new car, a home, or paying off some bills. However, there is one main difference.

"You won't believe what he's most excited about buying with his winnings," Pelton told the Lottery.

When Nelson and Pelton visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize, he revealed what it was that had him so thrilled about the win.

"I'm just looking forward to upgrading to an electric toothbrush and splurging on a good pair of flip flops," he laughed.

And he'll have no problem affording the nicest pair of sandals and the most advanced electric toothbrush money can buy after opting for the one-time lump sum payment of $795,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket from the $20 "Gold Rush Limited" scratch-off game was purchased at the Quik Mart on California Street in Leesburg, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.

Having just launched in September, the game has awarded one person a $5 million top prize, with 31 top prizes remaining. Now that Nelson claimed his $1 million second-prize, there are 97 second-prizes out of 100 left, as well as 113 out of 120 $100,000 third-prizes in the game. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.65.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 11 hours ago by rdgrnr.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2726 Posts
Offline

Congratulations young man.  Hoping he puts that windfall to good use.

    rdgrnr
    rdgrnr's avatar - walt
    100
    The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
    United States
    Member #73902
    April 28, 2009
    14960 Posts
    Offline

    That's probably a good investment for him. People who live up here in the hills and hollers below me mostly ain't got no teeth. When they get some money they spend it mostly on essentials like moonshine, cigarettes and tattoos. That don't leave much for extrys like toothbrushes and what have ya.


                                                                                                                         

     

     

     

     

                                                                                                       

    "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                --Edmund Burke

     

     

      Tony Numbers
      Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
      Bronx ny
      United States
      Member #158510
      August 25, 2014
      784 Posts
      Offline

      I hopes I hits the lotto real soon. I gots my eye on an oral-B. Sho iz better an using the ol finger

        rdgrnr
        rdgrnr's avatar - walt
        100
        The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
        United States
        Member #73902
        April 28, 2009
        14960 Posts
        Offline

        I hopes I hits the lotto real soon. I gots my eye on an oral-B. Sho iz better an using the ol finger

        First dadblamed thing I'd buy if I was you is a one way ticket otta New York.


                                                                                                                                     

         

         

         

         

                                                                                                           

        "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                    --Edmund Burke

         

         

          Artist77
          Artist77's avatar - batman14

          United States
          Member #121739
          January 16, 2012
          7789 Posts
          Offline

          That's probably a good investment for him. People who live up here in the hills and hollers below me mostly ain't got no teeth. When they get some money they spend it mostly on essentials like moonshine, cigarettes and tattoos. That don't leave much for extrys like toothbrushes and what have ya.

          He does not deserve an electric toothbrush all his own. Too much for one person.

           It needs to be shared with 7 other people. Lol

          "Let them eat Cake!"

          Foul

          Job killing

          Barbarians

            Cassie8620
            Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
            0807.1120.4213.7447.6442.7664.
            California
            United States
            Member #180563
            March 13, 2017
            5011 Posts
            Offline

            Aw. nice to read.

             

            Even though he is not a millionaire,  NOT after so much is going toward taxes, 1/2 of million or so, is 

            still ENOUGH to:Cheers

            -Live gooooood the REST of your life, as a young man under 30,

             

            to MIDDLE-AGE late 30s' 40's fifties,

             

            to a senior healthy,happy 65+ so i HOPE he wisely invest.

             

            But, i am not reading this right here, but i really hope they both invest $$$ be smart with such a nice jackpot $$$Yes Nod

             

            Congrats. G-luck to you all playing your lottery games.

             

            G-night.

            Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 1034 1021 1061 1117

            0708 0806 2264 2446 2274 4764 4774 4662 4667 6035 6230 6231 6223 6442

            2660 2134 2143 2670 2680 4213 5593  7446 7447 7661 7664 7898 8307 8743 8486 9290 9470 9780

              sully16
              sully16's avatar - sharan
              25
              Ms Evil Bruhahahahahaha
              Michigan
              United States
              Member #81738
              October 28, 2009
              90874 Posts
              Offline

              That's probably a good investment for him. People who live up here in the hills and hollers below me mostly ain't got no teeth. When they get some money they spend it mostly on essentials like moonshine, cigarettes and tattoos. That don't leave much for extrys like toothbrushes and what have ya.

              Couple years ago we went to Florida to visit my Husbands sister and her husband, we were invited to a party, a BYOM

              "Bring your own meat" Is that a Florida thing?

              Anyways, congrats to the young man, enjoy your electric toothbrush.Hyper

               Let's go Brandon! ROFL

                rdgrnr
                rdgrnr's avatar - walt
                100
                The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
                United States
                Member #73902
                April 28, 2009
                14960 Posts
                Offline

                Yes Artist, there should be a limit to this incredible extravagance!


                                                                                                                                                             

                 

                 

                 

                 

                                                                                                                   

                "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                            --Edmund Burke

                 

                 

                  rdgrnr
                  rdgrnr's avatar - walt
                  100
                  The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
                  United States
                  Member #73902
                  April 28, 2009
                  14960 Posts
                  Offline

                  Couple years ago we went to Florida to visit my Husbands sister and her husband, we were invited to a party, a BYOM

                  "Bring your own meat" Is that a Florida thing?

                  Anyways, congrats to the young man, enjoy your electric toothbrush.Hyper

                  No, a BYOM bbq is not a "Florida thing."

                  It's a "cheapskate thing" put on by miserly old skinflint penny-pinching tightwads.

                  I once worked with a guy who was a known cheapskate and he did that once and nobody showed up.

                  And that was very satisfying for everybody to hear. 


                                                                                                                                                                   

                   

                   

                   

                   

                                                                                                                     

                  "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                              --Edmund Burke

                   

                   

                     
                    Page 1 of 1