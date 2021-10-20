Florida man plans to buy toothbrush with $1 million lottery prize

Lottery winner is ready to live it up

By Kate Northrop

LEESBURG, Fla. — What would you do with a million dollars? One Florida man, who won a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket, is eager to put those winnings to practical use.

Brian Nelson, 26, of Leesburg, has had some great timing. One month after getting engaged to his now-fiancée, Emily Pelton, he collected a $1 million second-prize from the Lottery's newest $20 instant game, "Gold Rush Limited."

Nelson is not too different than most lottery winners who put their prize money to practical use, whether that be in the form of a new car, a home, or paying off some bills. However, there is one main difference.

"You won't believe what he's most excited about buying with his winnings," Pelton told the Lottery.

When Nelson and Pelton visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize, he revealed what it was that had him so thrilled about the win.

"I'm just looking forward to upgrading to an electric toothbrush and splurging on a good pair of flip flops," he laughed.

And he'll have no problem affording the nicest pair of sandals and the most advanced electric toothbrush money can buy after opting for the one-time lump sum payment of $795,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket from the $20 "Gold Rush Limited" scratch-off game was purchased at the Quik Mart on California Street in Leesburg, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.

Having just launched in September, the game has awarded one person a $5 million top prize, with 31 top prizes remaining. Now that Nelson claimed his $1 million second-prize, there are 97 second-prizes out of 100 left, as well as 113 out of 120 $100,000 third-prizes in the game. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.65.