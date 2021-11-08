Missouri man buys lottery ticket out of frustration, wins $2.4 million jackpot

Happy wife, happy life

By Kate Northrop

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — While one Missouri man wanted to rush home to catch the football game, his wife urged him to make a pit stop to buy a lottery ticket that ended up netting them a $2.4 million Lotto jackpot.

A Jackson County couple were on their way home when the woman implored her husband to stop. Although he was annoyed that he might miss a game on TV, he's glad he listened to his wife.

"My wife forced me to pull over and buy a lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game," the husband told the Missouri Lottery. "So I pulled over and bought the lottery ticket out of frustration."

The pair stopped at Casey's General Store on Buckner Tarnsey Road in Grain Valley, where they bought a Quick Pick for the Lottery's Lotto game.

It was definitely worth being late for the football game, as their ticket made them the sole winners of a $2.4 million jackpot.

Their ticket matched all six numbers drawn in the Oct. 23 drawing, which were 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29. The odds of hitting the Lotto jackpot are 1 in 3,529,526.

According to the Lottery, Jackson County players alone won more than $92.3 million across all Lottery games in the state, with retailers in the county receiving over $9.3 million in commission bonuses and an additional $22.4 million going to education programs in the county. The Grain Valley school district was granted more than $398,000 for programs from lottery revenue.

Lotto drawings take place Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:59 pm CT, with two plays costing $1.