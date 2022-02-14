 
South Carolina woman gives away entire lottery prize

Feb 14, 2022, 5:42 pm

Lottery winner wants to put a smile on someone else's face

By Kate Northrop

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A generous lottery winner is giving away every cent of her lottery prize from a South Carolina Lottery instant game.

An anonymous South Carolina woman is not spending a single dime on herself after winning a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off.

"I don't want anything for me," she told the Lottery.

The selfless woman stepped foot in the Cannon Bridge convenience store on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg and bought a $5 scratch-off ticket from the "Triple Red 777's" game.

After finding out that the ticket she bought was the winner of the game's last remaining top prize of $200,000, she decided that the money would be put to good use by others.

The best recipients of the prize, she thought, would be her family.

"They were appreciative," she said in a press release.

While her loved ones will reap the rewards of her generosity and good fortune, the retailer in Orangeburg is also being rewarded to the tune of a $2,000 bonus commission.

Since it was the final top prize left in the game, the Lottery announced that the "Triple Red 777's" game has been taken off the shelf and will no longer be available.

Lottery Post Staff

3 comments.
Raven62
Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

Charity Begins at Home:

One's first responsibility is for the needs of one's own family and friends.

    Bleudog101
    Old habit that I have---reading into things.   Since she stayed anonymous sounds like she cashed it in and then gave out the money???  Not sure about the gift tax on this one.   

      Todd
      I think this year gifts up to $16,000 are tax-free.

         
