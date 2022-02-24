Canadian lottery winners to buy home in South Africa with $500,000 Lotto Max Extra win

Plus an "extra" house for Mom

By Kate Northrop

VICTORIA, Canada — Two Canadian lottery winners are looking forward to purchasing a new home in South Africa for themselves after winning $500,000 (US$392,195) in Lotto Max Extra, plus another property for Mom.

Emma and Seabata Makhakhe took home a $500,000 prize in the Lotto Max Extra drawing on Jan. 7, 2022 and are looking at buying some South African real estate for themselves and a home in Lesotho for Seabata's mother.

"We have dreamed about our kids' education and always wanted to buy Seabata's mom a house in Lesotho along with a small place for us in Cape Town," Emma told the British Columbia Lottery.

The couple bought a lottery ticket for the Lotto Max drawing at Thrifty Foods on Fairfield Road in Victoria and added the Extra feature onto their ticket for an extra dollar. On a Sunday morning after the draw, they woke up and checked their numbers.

"[The screen] said $500,000 and I stopped and thought, 'wait,'" Seabata said in a press release. "I had never been so confused with numbers and had to google what $500,000 actually looked like to make sure it corresponded. Once it hit me, I started screaming, 'we won!'"

While their ticket did not match the numbers drawn in the regular Lotto Max drawing, which were 4, 5, 31, 39, 42, 45, 50, and Bonus 11, they matched the four winning numbers in the Extra drawing: 26, 61, 63, and 87.

Next, they did what any lottery winners might do — pop open a bottle of champagne. They're excited to share the monumental news with Seabata's mother and surprise her with the generous offer of a new home.

With the winnings, the Victoria residents said they are also looking to put some of the money away for their children's education.

"This is a life-changing amount of money for us," Emma said. "We aren't sure how it's going to change our life, but we know it will."

"We can relax and do all of the things we weren't able to do before," Seabata concluded.