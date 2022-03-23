 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 24, 2022, 1:05 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Lottery courier service allows Minnesota players to buy tickets online

Mar 23, 2022, 6:15 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Minnesota LotteryMinnesota Lottery: Lottery courier service allows Minnesota players to buy tickets onlineRating:

Minnesota Lottery players can now order tickets remotely

By Kate Northrop

Minnesota Lottery players now have the option of playing the state's top draw games online after a lottery courier service expanded its operations to the North Star State.

Lottery courier service theLotter recently launched its Minnesota website to allow state residents to play their favorite local games online.

In the past, the company established itself as a mode for international players to play USA lotteries online. A Panama woman won a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot in 2017 using their online service.

In January 2021, the service expanded its business model in the United States to offer its services to Texas residents looking to buy their state's lottery tickets online rather than at a physical store location. Traffic on their website swelled as players looked for alternative ways to buy their tickets during the height of the pandemic.

"We have been around as a company since 2002 when we pioneered online lottery play," theLotter U.S. Managing Director Peggy Daniel said. "Our recent launch in Minnesota is a great milestone. I am truly excited about the potential for growth in Minnesota and the additional funds we will help provide for local wildlife protection, education, public safety and other causes."

For a small service fee, the courier purchases lottery tickets from an official licensed Lottery retailer and stores them in a secure location on behalf of the customer. The player also has access to a scan of the actual ticket that they purchased.

Only customers living in the state can buy Minnesota Lottery products from the Minnesota website. To ensure that players purchasing Minnesota Lottery tickets are actually located within state boundaries, the website uses geolocation checks that guarantee the player is in the state at the time of purchase. There are also safeguards against underage gambling using identity checks through a back-end query after players register with the site.

"Online lottery play offers convenience and safety, and all past winners have successfully claimed their prize money and collected their winnings, which has strongly aided the trust our customers have developed in theLotter," Daniel continued.

One thing that theLotter is able to do as an independent courier service is offer functions that are not available at physical Lottery retailer locations, such as subscriptions to multi-draw packages, jackpot alerts, and deals that offers a free tenth ticket.

There are different steps a player would take depending on the prize amount they might win through the service.

"When a client wins any prize at all, we notify them; winnings of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account," Daniel explained. "Prizes over that amount can be collected in person at offices of the Minnesota Lottery. It's that level of transparency and security, which has inspired the trust customers have in us. I am certain Minnesotans will embrace our service in a similar fashion."

Games available to play online include Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Gopher 5 and Northstar Cash.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

4 comments. Last comment 13 hours ago by JeetKuneDoLotto.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
JeetKuneDoLotto
JeetKuneDoLotto's avatar - 5x3yGQT
Flat Earth
United States
Member #161360
November 27, 2014
627 Posts
Offline

I have friends in Minnesota thanks to the overencompasing reach of SL and "La Propheta".  I am sending them money to play once I get my BBBBB!!!!

    pstfleur
    Avatar
    New Member
    Atlanta
    United States
    Member #220336
    January 27, 2022
    2 Posts
    Offline

    So this is basically like the "JackPocket" app already in Minnesota?

      Todd
      Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
      50
      Chief Bottle Washer
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #1
      May 31, 2000
      26679 Posts
      Online

      So this is basically like the "JackPocket" app already in Minnesota?

      I believe it's better, because this company has a proven track record of multiple jackpot wins successfully awarded to players.  They have been around for a long time too -- not as long as Lottery Post (which has been around for 22 years), but it's got to be nearly 20 years now.

        JeetKuneDoLotto
        JeetKuneDoLotto's avatar - 5x3yGQT
        Flat Earth
        United States
        Member #161360
        November 27, 2014
        627 Posts
        Offline

        I believe it's better, because this company has a proven track record of multiple jackpot wins successfully awarded to players.  They have been around for a long time too -- not as long as Lottery Post (which has been around for 22 years), but it's got to be nearly 20 years now.

        Is there a database of winners and payouts?

        I know many people frown upon this because of thieves and such, but I aint afraid of theives.  Growing up in el barrio, i got thieve climbing through the windows all the time.

        When I called the cops, they were like, "yeah you should lock all your windows all the time".

        Really?  The solution is to imprison myself?

        but is there like a 

        Lotterclub of sorts where they congregate, and try to make the FLAT EARTH a better place?

        Maybe built a greenhouse and perhaps invested their money wisely?

        Vanilla trees be really outperforming these days...Coffee

           
          Page 1 of 1