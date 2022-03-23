Lottery courier service allows Minnesota players to buy tickets online

Minnesota Lottery players can now order tickets remotely

By Kate Northrop

Minnesota Lottery players now have the option of playing the state's top draw games online after a lottery courier service expanded its operations to the North Star State.

Lottery courier service theLotter recently launched its Minnesota website to allow state residents to play their favorite local games online.

In the past, the company established itself as a mode for international players to play USA lotteries online. A Panama woman won a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot in 2017 using their online service.

In January 2021, the service expanded its business model in the United States to offer its services to Texas residents looking to buy their state's lottery tickets online rather than at a physical store location. Traffic on their website swelled as players looked for alternative ways to buy their tickets during the height of the pandemic.

"We have been around as a company since 2002 when we pioneered online lottery play," theLotter U.S. Managing Director Peggy Daniel said. "Our recent launch in Minnesota is a great milestone. I am truly excited about the potential for growth in Minnesota and the additional funds we will help provide for local wildlife protection, education, public safety and other causes."

For a small service fee, the courier purchases lottery tickets from an official licensed Lottery retailer and stores them in a secure location on behalf of the customer. The player also has access to a scan of the actual ticket that they purchased.

Only customers living in the state can buy Minnesota Lottery products from the Minnesota website. To ensure that players purchasing Minnesota Lottery tickets are actually located within state boundaries, the website uses geolocation checks that guarantee the player is in the state at the time of purchase. There are also safeguards against underage gambling using identity checks through a back-end query after players register with the site.

"Online lottery play offers convenience and safety, and all past winners have successfully claimed their prize money and collected their winnings, which has strongly aided the trust our customers have developed in theLotter," Daniel continued.

One thing that theLotter is able to do as an independent courier service is offer functions that are not available at physical Lottery retailer locations, such as subscriptions to multi-draw packages, jackpot alerts, and deals that offers a free tenth ticket.

There are different steps a player would take depending on the prize amount they might win through the service.

"When a client wins any prize at all, we notify them; winnings of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account," Daniel explained. "Prizes over that amount can be collected in person at offices of the Minnesota Lottery. It's that level of transparency and security, which has inspired the trust customers have in us. I am certain Minnesotans will embrace our service in a similar fashion."

Games available to play online include Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Gopher 5 and Northstar Cash.