California Lottery warns against unregulated lottery couriers

Lottery targets digital ticket purchasing services

By Kate Northrop

The California Lottery Monday issued a press release urging players to be wary of unregulated third-party lottery ticket delivery services.

With consumer demand for convenience perpetually on the rise, lottery players have been turning to app-based and online lottery ticket couriers to buy official lottery products.

However, the California Lottery issued a statement that warns players against such unregulated services, saying that they could potentially leave players vulnerable.

"It's come to our attention that some of our retail partners have been working with lottery courier businesses and that they, along with California Lottery players, may not even know the potential vulnerabilities they could be exposed to," Lottery Director Alva V. Johnson said in a statement. "The California Lottery is not affiliated with any third-party ticket delivery services. Players who choose to engage with them do so at their own risk."

Unregulated means that the online ticket delivery services are not vetted or approved by the Lottery, nor are they technically permitted to operate in the state. There is no contractual agreement between the ticket delivery services and the Lottery that ensures a safe and secure transaction for the player.

Alongside its efforts to raise awareness among players, the Lottery said that it's educating its 23,000 retailers about the potential ramifications of engaging with ticket courier businesses.

"I'm so thankful the Lottery let us know more about these courier services," Jesus Olive of longtime Lottery retailer chain R & M Pacific Rim said. "I've been hearing about people buying tickets through an app, but I didn't realize these services hadn't been vetted or approved by California Lottery officials."

Players looking for an approved California Lottery retailer can use the free Lottery Places app downloadable for iOS/iPhone, Android, Windows Phone, and Windows.