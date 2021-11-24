 
California Lottery warns against unregulated lottery couriers

Nov 24, 2021, 9:36 am

Lottery targets digital ticket purchasing services

By Kate Northrop

The California Lottery Monday issued a press release urging players to be wary of unregulated third-party lottery ticket delivery services.

With consumer demand for convenience perpetually on the rise, lottery players have been turning to app-based and online lottery ticket couriers to buy official lottery products.

However, the California Lottery issued a statement that warns players against such unregulated services, saying that they could potentially leave players vulnerable.

"It's come to our attention that some of our retail partners have been working with lottery courier businesses and that they, along with California Lottery players, may not even know the potential vulnerabilities they could be exposed to," Lottery Director Alva V. Johnson said in a statement. "The California Lottery is not affiliated with any third-party ticket delivery services. Players who choose to engage with them do so at their own risk."

Unregulated means that the online ticket delivery services are not vetted or approved by the Lottery, nor are they technically permitted to operate in the state. There is no contractual agreement between the ticket delivery services and the Lottery that ensures a safe and secure transaction for the player.

Alongside its efforts to raise awareness among players, the Lottery said that it's educating its 23,000 retailers about the potential ramifications of engaging with ticket courier businesses.

"I'm so thankful the Lottery let us know more about these courier services," Jesus Olive of longtime Lottery retailer chain R & M Pacific Rim said. "I've been hearing about people buying tickets through an app, but I didn't realize these services hadn't been vetted or approved by California Lottery officials."

Players looking for an approved California Lottery retailer can use the free Lottery Places app downloadable for iOS/iPhone, Android, Windows Phone, and Windows.

Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
148062 Posts
Offline

Using one of these services gives you a middleman between you and your Winnings.

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    * In hot pursuit of $ *
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136471
    December 12, 2012
    6755 Posts
    Offline

    * Since Covid hit the State, more folks are not leaving their homes, they having groceries delivered to their doors and just about anything else. Some Folks will not venture outdoors for fear of picking up something. Enter the idea of lottery courier services. 

      sully16
      sully16's avatar - sharan
      25
      Ringleader
      Michigan
      United States
      Member #81738
      October 28, 2009
      92186 Posts
      Offline

      "Unregulated Services"  Translation, soon as we regulate them and get our tax share and our sticky little fingers in every aspect of this service, then you can use them.

      There, fixed it.

      Happy Thanksgiving ! Turkey

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2754 Posts
        Offline

        Just sent the CA Lottery a suggestion.   Why not give your customers what they want---on line purchases.   Problem solved.  Of course I had to mention how we love it in Kentucky!

         

        Last suggestion years ago they sent a 9 page document of disclaimers that I would not sue for my idea for monetary gain and send it back to them which I did.

          Raven62
          Raven62's avatar - binary
          25
          New Jersey
          United States
          Member #17842
          June 28, 2005
          148062 Posts
          Offline

          Do you think this is limited to California? No!

          It could be a problem for All State Lotteries.

            dannyct
            Avatar
            Northern Beaches
            Australia
            Member #187034
            January 9, 2018
            161 Posts
            Offline

            One way the lottery could help combat unregulated third-party lottery ticket delivery service, would be to offer on online subscription service. One reason states introduced state lotteries was the tackle illegal lotteries.

              Bleudog101
              Avatar
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163182
              January 22, 2015
              2754 Posts
              Offline

              One way the lottery could help combat unregulated third-party lottery ticket delivery service, would be to offer on online subscription service. One reason states introduced state lotteries was the tackle illegal lotteries.

              Ditto...see my earlier post.

                Tony Numbers
                Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
                Bronx ny
                United States
                Member #158510
                August 25, 2014
                807 Posts
                Offline

                Hey Danny you should sue bluegrass for stealing your idea

                   
