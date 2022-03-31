 
First $10 million Powerball Double Play ticket goes unclaimed in Maryland

Mar 31, 2022, 1:23 pm

Deadline to claim prize passes a year after the milestone drawing

By Kate Northrop

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The nation's first winning $10 million Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Maryland went unclaimed earlier this week after a full year of waiting for the historical winner to come forward.

On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, a lottery player in Maryland made history when they bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option and won the very first $10 million top prize from the add-on feature's extra drawing.

Six months later on Monday, the ticket expired and the prize money went unclaimed.

Lottery winners in Maryland have 182 days from the draw date to claim their winning ticket before it expires. Since no one claimed the $10 million top prize by 4:00 pm on Monday, the money went back to the state.

The Maryland Lottery put out a reminder in February that the ticket would expire in a month. Since the ticket was sold at Rockville Exxon on Rockville Pike in Rockville last year, the only thing Lottery heard was "crickets."

While winning tickets do expire from time to time, Lottery spokesperson Seth Elkin said that it's rare for a large prize like this one to go unclaimed.

"It happens very infrequently with a big winner," Elkin told Bethesda Beat. "By far, most of the unclaimed prizes that occur are for smaller amounts."

As per state law, the $10 million prize will go back to the Lottery's prize fund, which will contribute to future lottery prizes.

Lastly, the Lottery encouraged players to check their tickets to see if they won and to sign the back of their tickets to prevent someone from claiming the prize.

10 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by sweetie7398.
MsBee18
Avatar
Florida
United States
Member #186822
January 2, 2018
441 Posts
Offline

Awe poor thing. This is one drawback to Double Play. A player may focus on the main draw numbers. And forget about the second draw.

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    153466 Posts
    Offline

    Ticket Hold Doesn't Even Know!: Easy come, Easy Go! Thud

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

      cottoneyedjoe
      cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

      United States
      Member #197030
      March 28, 2019
      968 Posts
      Offline

      That's a bummer, but at least MD puts unclaimed prize money back into the prize fund for the players, unlike other states that pass it along to the state.

        Tony Numbers
        Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Member #158510
        August 25, 2014
        907 Posts
        Offline

        Doesn't hurt to schlep those tickets to the scanner at the store. People play lottery on a whim, without considering the possibility of the ticket being worth millions. They fold it and put it next to the snot rag in their pocket and it gets thrown away.

          grwurston
          grwurston's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
          Same #'s, different games.
          Here
          United States
          Member #90247
          April 24, 2010
          11247 Posts
          Offline

          Bang Head      What did I do???

          The lottery is the same way. 

          https://youtu.be/b5-iJUuPWis

            CDanaT
            CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
            Central TN
            United States
            Member #121187
            January 4, 2012
            5952 Posts
            Online

            Someone didn't sleep at a Holiday Inn Express or have their V8

            Integrity: There is no substitute.

            "If some among you fear taking a stand because you are afraid of reprisals . . . recognize that you are just feeding the crocodile hoping he'll eat you last."

              JAMORA
              JAMORA's avatar - ladyclover
              NC
              United States
              Member #164391
              February 28, 2015
              3903 Posts
              Online

              On the night of Sept. 27, 2021

               

              One year later on Monday,

               

              I'm guessing you meant six months later. 

               

              That's a bummer!

              "Don't waste time, it's the stuff life's made of..."

              VTs are like looking for a sewing kit in a haystack as opposed to looking for the needle.

                noise-gate
                Avatar
                * In hot pursuit of $ *
                White Shores- California
                United States
                Member #136471
                December 12, 2012
                6784 Posts
                Offline

                * Perhaps, as prince of thieves likes to say " winning is too easy." This Maryland resident decided to " catch & release" to prove prince's point. Approve

                 * Voice of Reason *   

                * People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                  jjtheprince14
                  Avatar

                  United States
                  Member #180546
                  March 12, 2017
                  238 Posts
                  Offline

                  * Perhaps, as prince of thieves likes to say " winning is too easy." This Maryland resident decided to " catch & release" to prove prince's point. Approve

                  That state has never sold a losing ticket.

                  I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

                    sweetie7398
                    sweetie7398's avatar - flower2
                    100

                    United States
                    Member #22701
                    September 30, 2005
                    14245 Posts
                    Offline

                    As much as these tickets are costing, people need to check their tickets.👀

                    No pun intended😉

                    Be persistent😊

                       
                      Page 1 of 1