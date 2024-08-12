Unclaimed $500,000 Powerball Double Play lottery ticket bought in Iowa to expire in one month

Aug 12, 2024, 3:33 pm (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Not much time left to claim a few high-value tickets

By Kate Northrop

A Powerball Double Play lottery ticket that won a $500,000 prize in Iowa is set to expire in one month, unless the winner comes forward to validate it.

The Iowa Lottery is urging players to check their tickets, as the expiration date for a $500,000 Powerball Double Play prize is fast approaching.

Someone in Mason City bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option at the Kwik Star on South Federal Avenue. Come Sept. 12, 2024, the slip of paper's worth will instantly fall from $500,000 to $0.

In November 2023, the Double Play feature was added to Powerball in Iowa. Players can add the option to their $2 Powerball ticket for an extra dollar per play, which makes the applicable set of numbers valid for the regular Powerball drawing and the additional Double Play drawing that takes place right after that same night.

The ticket that is about to expire did not win a regular Powerball prize on March 16, 2024, rather it matched the first five regular numbers — 9, 11, 13, 29, and 69 — to win the Double Play prize of $500,000. Had it matched the Double Play Powerball number 12, it would have won the $10 million top prize.

Whoever owns the ticket must present it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, during weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Players in Iowa have 180 days from the draw date to claim Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America prizes and 90 days from the draw date to claim Pick 3, Pick 4, and InstaPlay game prizes.

Should the expiration date fall on a weekend or holiday when Lottery offices are closed, winners have until the close of business on the next business day to present their tickets.

Nearly $5 million in lottery and InstaPlay prizes expired in Iowa during the last fiscal year, according to the Lottery.

Prize money from unclaimed tickets goes back into the Lottery's prize pools for upcoming games and promotions and funds future prize payouts.

There are also two more unclaimed tickets in Iowa valued at $20,000 or more. One Powerball ticket that won $50,000 in the April 10 drawing, purchased at a Hy-Vee in Des Moines, will expire on Oct. 7, 2024, and a Mega Millions ticket worth $20,000 from the March 26 drawing, purchased at a Kum & Go in Ankeny, will expire on Sept. 23, 2024.