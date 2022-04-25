 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 25, 2022, 8:13 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

UPDATE: Hoosier Lottery pays out $1.78 million after Fast Play error produced 632 winning tickets

Apr 25, 2022, 5:50 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Indiana LotteryIndiana Lottery: UPDATE: Hoosier Lottery pays out $1.78 million after Fast Play error produced 632 winning ticketsRating:

Lottery currently "exploring available options for recovery"

By Kate Northrop

The Hoosier Lottery has paid out $1,785,000 so far after a vendor error mistakenly produced 632 winning tickets in an in-state Fast Play drawing.

Last month, the Hoosier Lottery announced that it would pay out all winning tickets affected by a validation error for its newest Fast Play game, $20 Golden Jackpot.

On the morning of the game's first drawing, players experienced a technical issue that prevented their supposedly winning tickets from being validated.

Once players phoned in to report the discrepancy, the Lottery launched an investigation and decided to pay out all 632 winning tickets.

So far, the Lottery has completed claims for 392 tickets affected by the error and has handed out at least $1,785,000 in prize money. There are reportedly 28 submissions that are still pending.

The top prize in the Golden Jackpot game is $5,000. If claims for all 632 winning tickets in the drawing were submitted to the Lottery and approved, the error would have cost the Lottery a grand total of $3.16 million.

Players who believed they held a winning ticket in the draw were asked to hang on to their tickets and follow the Lottery's instructions for submitting a claim. Winners reported being able to pick up a check within about two weeks after completing a security call.

Currently, the Lottery says it's "exploring available options for recovery."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

1 comment. Last comment 2 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2858 Posts
Offline

Nice to see some integrity here on the part of the Hoosier lottery.

 

We all know what assume spells, but I'd assume that IGT (I believe) would have to reimburse the lottery on their error.   Probably buried in the contract somewhere.

 

$421=so much fun!!

     
    Page 1 of 1