Florida lottery winner of $1 million prize wants only one thing with winnings

Veteran doesn't have a long wish list

By Kate Northrop

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida veteran wants to spend his prize money on one big item after scooping up $1 million on a Florida Lottery scratch-off, but he'll have a lot left over.

Although James Musselwhite of Sarasota won a million dollars in the lottery, he doesn't have a long wish list of things he'd like to buy.

The veteran had quite the bout of luck when he stopped at Circle A Food Place on Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota, where he bought a second-tier prize-winning ticket from the $20 game "$5,000,000 LUCK," which launched in September 2019.

Soon, he figured out he was face-to-face with a $1 million prize.

Last week, he visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee with his family to celebrate his win and claim his prize as a lump-sum payment of $760,000. Lottery officials asked him if he had any big plans for the cash.

But this lottery winner said he had already traveled the world while serving in the United States Marine Corps. Instead of vacationing and exotic trips, there was only one thing he could think of.

"I guess the only thing I really want now is a new golf cart," Musselwhite remarked.

Having claimed the game's second-to-last remaining second-tier prize of $1 million, Musselwhite will be able to zip around with ease. There is currently one top prize of $5 million out of 12, one second-tier prize of $1 million out of 40, and five out of 68 third-tier prizes of $100,000 left to claim.

The Circle A Food Place will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.