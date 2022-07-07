West Virginia Lottery begins allowing credit card purchases

Digital forms of payment for lottery products becoming more accessible in the U.S.

By Kate Northrop

The West Virginia Lottery announced last week that it will now accept credit card purchases as a form of payment for lottery tickets.

Lottery players in West Virginia have a new way to pay for their tickets now that they may be bought using a credit card.

A bank-issued credit card or debit card may be used to buy tickets for all traditional lottery games in West Virginia, including instant and draw games. The change went into effect on July 1.

Since credit card transactions incur fees for sellers, the Lottery said that retailers may establish a minimum amount for debit or credit card purchases at their stores. However, a single transaction or the purchase of lottery tickets cannot exceed $200.

Players should note that retailers do not have to accept credit card and debit cards as payment types, and that some licensed retailers are still allowed to accept cash as the only payment type for lottery purchases. Stores that accept credit card purchases will have a visible sign posted.

As convenience continues to cement itself as a staple amongst consumers, more state lotteries are slowly beginning to accept digital forms of payment for lottery products. One month ago, the Washington Lottery announced that it would be allowing players to buy tickets with a debit card.

Some state lotteries are hesitant to open the door to credit card purchases because, with it, there are some complications involved. With debit card purchases, a player cannot overdraw their balance when attempting to make purchases. Credit cards create the possibility that a person can go into debt playing the lottery.

There was a similar debacle last year where a UK couple lost out on a £182 (US$254 million) EuroMillions jackpot when they discovered that the payment for their winning lottery ticket did not go through due to insufficient funds in their bank account the one time their usual numbers came up in a drawing.

While state lotteries change to fit the needs of customers in a digital world, they will also have to figure out how to navigate the extra financial facet these cashless payment methods bring to the table.

"We recognize the world is evolving into a cashless society," the Washington Lottery said last month. "Many players carry little to no cash on a regular basis. Our goal is to make players' lives more convenient by providing them the ability to purchase our products with debit cards at lottery vending machines."