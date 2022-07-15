 
Trial begins for "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland; claims he is as much of a victim as lottery winners

Jul 15, 2022, 1:57 pm

Attorney who allegedly conned millions from big jackpot winners appears in three-week trial

By Kate Northrop

Trial is officially underway for the New York-based attorney who is charged by federal prosecutors with stealing millions of dollars from the dozens of significant lottery jackpot winners he advised.

Jason "Jay" Kurland, 48, was the lawyer many big lottery winners would go to for counsel on how to manage their newfound absurd amounts of wealth. Now, he's on trial for conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Prosecutors estimated that Kurland stole more than $80 million from his clients after advising the winners to invest in businesses he owned as well as entities managed by co-conspirators. He was arrested in August 2020.

One of his victims won the record-breaking $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot in 2018, the second-largest jackpot to-date and the largest payout to a single player ever.

Nandlall Mangal, who won a $245.6 million Powerball jackpot in 2018, was one of the winners duped by the attorney. On Wednesday, the first day of the trial, Mangal testified against Kurland, saying that the lawyer befriended him after he came into his lucky fortune and subsequently betrayed his trust.

"We had a large lump sum of money," Mangal testified. "We didn't know what's coming next. He made us feel very comfortable, very sure he could do this."

Kurland owned a merchant cash advance business, Cheddar Capital, which provides funds to other businesses in exchange for a percentage of their daily credit card income. He is accused of funneling the winners' money into his firm, but Mangal said he did not know how it did business or that Kurland was the owner, since he never volunteered the information.

Had he known Kurland's connection to Cheddar Capital and if he would be buying an ownership stake in the business, Mangal said he would have considered the investment differently.

"We didn't want to buy a company, to own a company, we don't want to do anything like that," the lottery winner said.

He discovered the truth when the FBI came knocking on his door in November 2019.

Kurland's defense lawyer, Tim Kasulis, argued that Mangal had full transparency and would have known how his money was being invested by looking at tax returns and other information at his disposal. Kasulis asked Mangal whether it would have mattered that Kurland was getting a 1% kickback from Cheddar.

"If I had known that he was getting paid back then, yes, it would have made a difference," Mangal responded. "And if he was getting paid, it wasn't because of my best interests."

In Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis Pellegrino's opening statement, he claimed Kurland established a sense of legitimacy with his lottery clients by guiding them toward traditional investing funds.

"Then after gaining their trust, the defendant began to pitch his clients on certain alternative investments," Pellegrino continued. "To make sure he closed the deal with his clients, the defendant intentionally lied to them. The defendant never told the clients that he was one of the owners of the businesses that he was invested in, and the defendant never disclosed the 1% kickback fee that he was receiving."

With that kickback money he was receiving from the lottery winner's investments, Kurland and fellow schemers were able to invest tens of millions into a $200 million Ponzi scheme run by Long Island jeweler Gregory Altieri, Pellegrino revealed.

"Everything was going great until it all fell apart," he stated.

To recoup their losses, the "lottery lawyer" and his cohorts concocted a deal to invest in face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) that they could resell to the state of California at the height of the pandemic.

"Kurland convinced his largest lottery client to invest $19.5 million," Pellegrino went on. However, the accomplices in charge of the deal told him that they needed double the amount, so he just stole the cash directly from the winner's account without permission, the money "never seen again."

"He took it right out of his lottery client's bank account, which he controlled," Pellegrino said.

Kurland's co-conspirators include former securities broker Frank Smookler, Frankie Russo, the son of a Colombo crime family capo, and Christopher Chierchio, who is supposedly a big-name player in a Genovese crime family but described as a Genovese family soldier in court documents. All three have pleaded guilty, with Smookler and Russo set to testify against Kurland.

Defense lawyer Kasulis is painting a different picture of the relationship between Kurland and his former accomplices. He argues that Kurland is the real victim in the case, having been lied to, stolen from, and mocked.

"There are real criminals in this case, and you are going to meet some of them in this courtroom, but Jason is not one of them," Kasulis claimed.

Through the funds made available by Cheddar Capital, his cohorts bought houses, yachts, and luxury cars. He alleges that Kurland went forward with the PPE deal because he was steered toward it by the co-conspirators after investments started going south due to COVID-19 and the Ponzi scheme.

Kurland's defense team also plans to play wiretap evidence, in which the co-conspirators can be heard mocking him.

"You'll hear Smookler and Russo mock Jason," Kasulis contended. "You'll hear them call him stupid... You'll hear them call him a duck, a chicken. You'll hear them call him their prey."

The three-week trial resumed Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.

noise-gate
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136471
December 12, 2012
December 12, 2012
6819 Posts
Thank you Kate.l have been waiting for this one. I'm hoping to see how Jason attempts to slither his way out of this and come out clean on the other side. He said he wants " his reputation back." 

    TheGameGrl
    A long and winding road
    United States
    Member #17083
    June 10, 2005
    6641 Posts
    Not sure I'd want THAT reputation back if it involves that con job! Wow! 

    That lottery winner is the one that lost $$$. The other cohorts we're just using it to build or splurge. 

    I stand by the logic that the best person to handle your funds is...you! Sure get guidance or suggestions. keep the access though to yourself or an entrusting friend/relative .

      Artist77
      United States
      Member #121739
      January 16, 2012
      7926 Posts
      I have been waiting for this trial. I know most of the lp members know this but your attorney should never be suggesting investments connected to him/her.  Tax advice, yes, but keep specific investment advice with your financial advisors. Do not hire an  attorney who can give legal advice and manage your funds. No one stop shopping. Keep that separation to ensure checks and balances. And do not give your power of attorney and/or controlling access to your investments to these advisors.

      He will lose his license later for misuse of client funds regardless of the trial outcome.

        noise-gate
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136471
        December 12, 2012
        December 12, 2012
        6819 Posts
        Not sure I'd want THAT reputation back if it involves that con job! Wow! 

        That lottery winner is the one that lost $$$. The other cohorts we're just using it to build or splurge. 

        I stand by the logic that the best person to handle your funds is...you! Sure get guidance or suggestions. keep the access though to yourself or an entrusting friend/relative .

        • Jason's sidekicks are lawyering up as well  & their defense may be it was 🫵 that brought us aboard, we knew nothing about what you did until you invited us into your inner circle to join " in on the fun."

        • * As the saying goes " it's all fun and games until someone loses an eye!"

          Mata Garbo
          Gallatin Tennesee
          United States
          Member #194096
          November 29, 2018
          189 Posts
          Jason Kurland obviously did some pretty awful things, but if I am the U.S. Attorney there is no way I am putting any members of 2 of the most notorious mafia families in history on the stand as my witness. Frankie Russo and Christopher Chierchio should not be given deals. A lot of the scams he pulled would not have been possible without those guys. If I was on the jury I would be thinking they all should be held responsible.Great story Kate.

            GiveFive
            Florida - West Coast
            United States
            Member #92605
            June 10, 2010
            5703 Posts
            Not sure I'd want THAT reputation back if it involves that con job! Wow! 

            That lottery winner is the one that lost $$$. The other cohorts we're just using it to build or splurge. 

            I stand by the logic that the best person to handle your funds is...you! Sure get guidance or suggestions. keep the access though to yourself or an entrusting friend/relative .

            What many wealthy people do is hire something that most non-wealthy people have never heard of.  They hire a "Family Office". 

            This is what a high net-worth individual can expect from a Family Office;

            • Family offices provide a broad spectrum of private wealth management services to one or a small number of high-net-worth families.
            • Besides financial services, family offices also offer planning, charitable giving advice, concierge, and other comprehensive services.
            • Single-family offices serve one individual and their family, while multi-family offices serve a few families
            • Providing advice and services for ultra-wealthy families under a comprehensive wealth management plan is far beyond the capacity of any one professional advisor. It requires a well-coordinated, collaborative effort by a team of professionals from the legal, insurance, investment,  estate, business, and tax disciplines.
            • Some private individuals of means may lack the time, effort, or knowledge to manage their own finances. So they seek the counsel of wealth managers who specialize in managing the finances of private, often  high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). HNWIs have unique financial situations that require greater diligence and a higher degree of active management.
            • Private wealth management services can be provided by banks and large brokerage houses, independent financial advisers, or multi-licensed  portfolio managers who focus on high-net-worth individuals, and family offices.

