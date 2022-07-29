$1.28 BILLION: Lottery officials raise tonight's Mega Millions jackpot estimate again

Quick Links
Lottery ticket-buying frenzy throughout the USA
By Todd Northrop
Across the United States, lottery tickets are being sold at a frantic pace that the state lotteries are struggling to keep up.
Most of those sales are for the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game, which features a jackpot reaching into stratospheric heights only seen twice before in world history — and a lump-sum cash value worth three quarters of a billion dollars.
Just a day after the jackpot was raised to $1.1 billion, the state lotteries have once again raised the official Mega Millions jackpot estimate for the Fri., Jul. 29, drawing to $1.28 billion, with a lump-sum cash payout of $747.2 million.
And it may not stop there.
Players should watch for further jackpot increases before the Friday drawing. Long lines of ticket buyers across the nation are generating lottery ticket sales at unprecedented levels. Players are strongly urged to avoid waiting until the last minute to buy their their tickets.
The Friday Mega Millions winning numbers will be published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) live as they are drawn. Lottery Post will also publish the winning numbers live — go to your state lottery results page for the drawing results.
The drawing happens Friday night at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific Time).
Lottery officials estimate that if there is no winner tonight, Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $1.7 billion, which would set the all-time world record for any lottery jackpot.
Players looking for the nearest official lottery retailer — or maybe just a different store without such a long line — are urged to use the free Lottery Places app available for iOS, Android, and Windows. The app can find lottery stores in every Mega Millions state and can search across state lines — something even official state lotteries can't do.
Some state lotteries offer online ticket purchases, allowing players to bypass the store completely. Such is the case with Michigan and Virginia. Other states such as Minnesota, Orgeon, and Texas use a state-licensed courier service to enable online purchases. Players outside the USA can use a reputable butler service that delivers scanned images of the lottery tickets to verify the ticket purchase and ownership. In the past, the lottery ticket service was used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.
Friday's jackpot started at $20 million on April 19, and is the result of 29 drawings with no jackpot winner.
When nobody won the jackpot on Tuesday night, the initial estimate for Friday's drawing was established at $1.02 billion, the game's 3rd-highest level. Less than 12 hours later, that estimate was raised to $1.1 billion. And now, less than 24 hours after the last increase, the state lotteries have again raised the official estimate, this time to $1.28 billion.
And it's still possible the official estimate will be increased again before the drawing Friday night.
Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 70 numbers and one Mega Millions number from a field of 25 numbers. Drawings are conducted each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 Pacific Time).
All information about game rules, past drawings, statistics, news, and more can be found at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.
Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $1.28 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
- Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $473.1 million, Apr. 27, 2022 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Arizona
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 14
- Mega Millions: 11
Top 25 cash value jackpots
Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.
Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 6th-largest cash value in U.S. history.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
- Mega Millions: $747.2 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.28 billion annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
- Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York
- Mega Millions: $292.9 million cash, Jan. 28, 2022 ($426 million annuity) - California
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 12
- Mega Millions: 13
Lottery Post Staff
United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3475 Posts
Offline
Well best of luck to all of us and I hope it hits in an anonymous state
Ruler Of Flat Earth - King Under The Dome
United States
Member #161360
November 27, 2014
881 PostsOnline
Its gonna hit in California.
They have Silicone valley.
They have access to the computing power of the 7 dwarves.
They can do all the high speed calculations.
They will hit with #17 and laugh in our face.
United States
Member #125760
March 30, 2012
94 Posts
Offline
I think it will got popped tonight. Ticket sales seem to be going crazy so I would imagine that over 90% of the number combos will be sold.
United States
Member #193179
October 22, 2018
31 Posts
Offline
Someone reported yesterday that it will be around 51%.
United States
Member #125760
March 30, 2012
94 Posts
Offline
I've been to a couple stores today and everyone in front of me has bought at least one ticket or more. I can't say I ever seen that before.
I would love to see it roll because who doesn't want to play for a 2 billion jackpot but I think the odds are better for me to win it then the odds it rolls again.
United States
Member #149388
November 30, 2013
89 Posts
Offline
Rollover possible but I am predicting at least 10 2nd place prizes with maybe 2 or 3 wise people spending the extra $1 for the megaplier.
United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3475 Posts
Offline
Nutley, New Jersey
United States
Member #131052
August 1, 2012
902 PostsOnline
Got my tickets already. I can only hope the lotto gods to bless me.
florida
United States
Member #28392
December 15, 2005
4861 Posts
Offline
IF YOU WANT TO WIN MEGA STAR DATE JULY 29 FROM THE STAR MAN SOLARIS
tonight mars uranus and node conjunct in Taurus ...MOON IN LEO ...THERE will be a winner
Problem is could be only someone with a group or those with huge amount of tickets to buy
You can bet a conglomerate is only buying in, and has a much better odds to take the prize
we may never know who actually wins the prize...like the lottery, we don't the truth...
with SOLAR STAR LOTTERY NUMBERS you can play the lottery and win regularly
If you want to find the author of the one of a kind SYSTEM SOLAR-IS blogspot or yutubby
unlike the big lotteries like this, any lottery can be played with a greater chance for players to win...
NUmbers for FLORIDA AND MEGA MILLIONS 1 BILLION DRAWING let us know when you win
Numbers july 29 will be in groups or singles near each ROW around these DIGS
my example TICKET IS 5 19 52 10 21 70
5/6/35/64 57/28
19/49 48 47 18/17
52 23 24/54 maybe 51 22 or 21
10/41/42/12 40/70 MAYBE 12/11
suns 6 57 49 18 31 52
SLH 7/8 27 19/47/18 40 53 35/65
D LINE 5 22 35 10 28 34 19 41 53 54
USE I NTUITION .. FIND AND PLAY ONLY WINNING TICKETS
DON't play TOO MANY TICKETS
New Member
United States
Member #57370
January 2, 2008
12 Posts
Offline
Thanks for the update! I have lotto fever now. In with $10.
Austin
United States
Member #191202
July 21, 2018
138 Posts
Offline
100
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
13734 Posts
Offline
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Austin
United States
Member #191202
July 21, 2018
138 Posts
Offline
If not won tonight, wondwr what will be the estimated $$$?
Florida
United States
Member #171212
January 3, 2016
188 Posts
Offline
Looks like $1.7 Billion