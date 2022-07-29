 
$1.28 BILLION: Lottery officials raise tonight's Mega Millions jackpot estimate again

Jul 29, 2022, 12:56 pm

Lottery ticket-buying frenzy throughout the USA

By Todd Northrop

Across the United States, lottery tickets are being sold at a frantic pace that the state lotteries are struggling to keep up.

Most of those sales are for the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game, which features a jackpot reaching into stratospheric heights only seen twice before in world history — and a lump-sum cash value worth three quarters of a billion dollars.

Just a day after the jackpot was raised to $1.1 billion, the state lotteries have once again raised the official Mega Millions jackpot estimate for the Fri., Jul. 29, drawing to $1.28 billion, with a lump-sum cash payout of $747.2 million.

And it may not stop there.

Players should watch for further jackpot increases before the Friday drawing. Long lines of ticket buyers across the nation are generating lottery ticket sales at unprecedented levels. Players are strongly urged to avoid waiting until the last minute to buy their their tickets.

The Friday Mega Millions winning numbers will be published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) live as they are drawn. Lottery Post will also publish the winning numbers live — go to your state lottery results page for the drawing results.

The drawing happens Friday night at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific Time).

Lottery officials estimate that if there is no winner tonight, Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $1.7 billion, which would set the all-time world record for any lottery jackpot.

Players looking for the nearest official lottery retailer — or maybe just a different store without such a long line — are urged to use the free Lottery Places app available for iOS, Android, and Windows. The app can find lottery stores in every Mega Millions state and can search across state lines — something even official state lotteries can't do.

Some state lotteries offer online ticket purchases, allowing players to bypass the store completely. Such is the case with Michigan and Virginia. Other states such as Minnesota, Orgeon, and Texas use a state-licensed courier service to enable online purchases. Players outside the USA can use a reputable butler service that delivers scanned images of the lottery tickets to verify the ticket purchase and ownership. In the past, the lottery ticket service was used by people out side the USA to win big jackpots in Oregon and Florida.

Friday's jackpot started at $20 million on April 19, and is the result of 29 drawings with no jackpot winner.

When nobody won the jackpot on Tuesday night, the initial estimate for Friday's drawing was established at $1.02 billion, the game's 3rd-highest level. Less than 12 hours later, that estimate was raised to $1.1 billion. And now, less than 24 hours after the last increase, the state lotteries have again raised the official estimate, this time to $1.28 billion.

And it's still possible the official estimate will be increased again before the drawing Friday night.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 70 numbers and one Mega Millions number from a field of 25 numbers. Drawings are conducted each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 Pacific Time).

All information about game rules, past drawings, statistics, news, and more can be found at USA Mega (www.usamega.com).  The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 3rd-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.

  1. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $1.28 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  4. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  5. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  6. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  7. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  8. Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  9. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  10. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  11. Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  12. Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
  13. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  14. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  15. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  16. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  17. Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  18. Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
  19. Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  20. Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  21. Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
  22. Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  23. Powerball: $473.1 million, Apr. 27, 2022 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Arizona
  24. Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
  25. Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 14
  • Mega Millions: 11

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 6th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

  1. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  4. Mega Millions: $747.2 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.28 billion annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  5. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  6. Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
  7. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  8. Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  9. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  10. Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
  11. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  12. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  13. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  14. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  15. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  16. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  17. Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
  18. Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia
  19. Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  20. Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
  21. Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
  22. Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
  23. Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
  24. Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York
  25. Mega Millions: $292.9 million cash, Jan. 28, 2022 ($426 million annuity) - California

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 12
  • Mega Millions: 13

hearsetrax
hearsetrax's avatar - dbf9afa3cf5f7402577dd638c8fd78e2 r=pg&f=y&s=128&d=robohash

United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3475 Posts
Offline

Well best of luck to all of us and I hope it hits in an anonymous state

    JeetKuneDoLotto
    JeetKuneDoLotto's avatar - HINDU 20CIRCLE%20BYGG%202.PNG
    Ruler Of Flat Earth - King Under The Dome

    United States
    Member #161360
    November 27, 2014
    881 Posts
    Online

    Well best of luck to all of us and I hope it hits in an anonymous state

    Its gonna hit in California.

    They have Silicone valley.

    They have access to the computing power of the 7 dwarves.

    They can do all the high speed calculations.

    They will hit with #17 and laugh in our face.

      Poo Nanny
      Poo Nanny's avatar - Lottery-027.jpg

      United States
      Member #125760
      March 30, 2012
      94 Posts
      Offline

      I think it will got popped tonight. Ticket sales seem to be going crazy so I would imagine that over 90% of the number combos will be sold.

        andl
        andl's avatar - hSk1nCp

        United States
        Member #193179
        October 22, 2018
        31 Posts
        Offline

        Someone reported yesterday that it will be around 51%.

          Poo Nanny
          Poo Nanny's avatar - Lottery-027.jpg

          United States
          Member #125760
          March 30, 2012
          94 Posts
          Offline

          I've been to a couple stores today and everyone in front of me has bought at least one ticket or more. I can't say I ever seen that before. 

          I would love to see it roll because who doesn't want to play for a 2 billion jackpot but I think the odds are better for me to win it then the odds it rolls again.

            ieatdirt
            Avatar

            United States
            Member #149388
            November 30, 2013
            89 Posts
            Offline

            Rollover possible but I am predicting at least 10 2nd place prizes with maybe 2 or 3 wise people spending the extra $1 for the megaplier.

              hearsetrax
              hearsetrax's avatar - dbf9afa3cf5f7402577dd638c8fd78e2 r=pg&f=y&s=128&d=robohash

              United States
              Member #52343
              May 21, 2007
              3475 Posts
              Offline

              Its gonna hit in California.

              They have Silicone valley.

              They have access to the computing power of the 7 dwarves.

              They can do all the high speed calculations.

              They will hit with #17 and laugh in our face.

                whiteballz
                whiteballz's avatar - Lottery-015.jpg
                Nutley, New Jersey
                United States
                Member #131052
                August 1, 2012
                902 Posts
                Online

                Got my tickets already. I can only hope the lotto gods to bless me.

                .

                  paneagle
                  Avatar
                  florida
                  United States
                  Member #28392
                  December 15, 2005
                  4861 Posts
                  Offline

                    Ridley
                    Avatar
                    New Member

                    United States
                    Member #57370
                    January 2, 2008
                    12 Posts
                    Offline

                    Thanks for the update! I have lotto fever now. In with $10.

                      EnReval
                      Avatar
                      Austin
                      United States
                      Member #191202
                      July 21, 2018
                      138 Posts
                      Offline

                      I agree

                        rcbbuckeye
                        rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                        100
                        Texas
                        United States
                        Member #55887
                        October 23, 2007
                        13734 Posts
                        Offline

                        Green laugh

                        CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                        A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                          EnReval
                          Avatar
                          Austin
                          United States
                          Member #191202
                          July 21, 2018
                          138 Posts
                          Offline

                          If not won tonight, wondwr what will be the estimated $$$?

                            quicksloth35
                            Avatar
                            Florida
                            United States
                            Member #171212
                            January 3, 2016
                            188 Posts
                            Offline

                            If not won tonight, wondwr what will be the estimated $$$?

                            Looks like $1.7 Billion

                               
