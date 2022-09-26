Mass. man claims $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

Sep 26, 2022, 10:53 am (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

By Todd Northrop

Days after Lottery Post first reported on six top-prize-winning lottery tickets being sold at the same Massachusetts store, the lottery reported that all six — plus one more that was purchased earlier as a season ticket — have been claimed by one person, who has playing those same numbers for 30 years.

(See Six tickets each win $100,000 Mass Cash prize at the same store on the same day, Lottery Post, Sept. 21, 2022.)

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years and it finally paid off, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six "Mass Cash" tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his "Mass Cash" season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.

Players sometimes buy several tickets and play the same numbers, the lottery said. That is often the case with "Mass Cash," which offers the best odds of winning $100,000 of any of their games, according to the lottery.

A seventh Mass Cash winning ticket was sold on the same day, at the AM/PM Convenience on Bearses Way in Hyannis.

More than 770 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 were claimed or sold in the state Monday — 21 in Springfield and 23 in Worcester.

A $1 million "50x The Money" winning ticket was sold at a Fall River Supreme Mart Thursday, according to a list of winning tickets maintained by the lottery. Another $50,000 winning "Power Play Cashword 2021" ticket was sold at a Community Convenience Store in Dorchester.

A $16.5 million "Megabucks Doubler" ticket sold at a Cumberland in Ware is the largest winning so far this year. Two $15 million prizes have also been won in the state this year.

The odds of matching all five numbers in Mass Cash are 1 in 324,632. A full list of odds and corresponding prizes can be viewed on the Prizes and Odds page.

Mass Cash drawings take place every day at 9:00 pm EST, and results are available on the Massachusetts Lottery Results page. Each play costs $1.