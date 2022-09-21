USA Mega

Six tickets each win $100,000 Mass Cash prize at the same store on the same day

Massachusetts Lottery

Massachusetts Lottery says it's not that uncommon

By Kate Northrop

Six tickets winning $100,000 in the Massachusetts Lottery's Mass Cash draw game were sold at the same store on Monday, but the Lottery says that it's not as strange as you might think.

A total of seven tickets won the $100,000 Mass Cash top prize on Monday, with six of them sold at the same retailer.

While it may seem like a peculiar occurrence, the Massachusetts Lottery said that it's not actually that uncommon. It is possible that one player bought six tickets with the same numbers, thus winning the top prize six times over.

Considering Mass Cash "offers the best odds of winning $100,000 in any of [the Massachusetts Lottery's] game's," the Lottery added, that was very likely the case.

The odds of matching all five numbers in Mass Cash are 1 in 324,632. A full list of odds and corresponding prizes can be viewed on the Prizes and Odds page.

Super Petroleum on Newport Avenue in Quincy sold the six winning tickets, and AM/PM Convenience on Bearses Way in Hyannis sold the seventh top prize-winning ticket of the day.

Mass Cash drawings take place every day at 9:00 pm EST, and results are available on the Massachusetts Lottery Results page. Each play costs $1.

