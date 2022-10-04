Iowa Lottery starts its own Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings

Oct 4, 2022, 8:26 am (5 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Discontinues shared drawings with Hoosier Lottery

By Kate Northrop

Iowa Lottery players now have their own in-state versions of Pick 3 and Pick 4 after sharing drawings and results with the neighboring Hoosier Lottery since 2017.

Both the Pick 3 and Pick 4 draw games in Iowa will now have winning numbers and drawings that are unique to Iowa only, following a procedural update.

Iowa residents have been able to enjoy playing Pick 3 and Pick 4 since 1998 and 2003, respectively, but drawings have changed several times over the years.

Since 2017, the Iowa Lottery had an arrangement with the Hoosier Lottery to share its Pick 3 and Pick 4 results. Before that, the Lottery conducted its own in-state computerized drawings. And prior to April 16, 2014, used the Illinois Lottery's Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawing results for the games.

The latest change, according to the Lottery, is mainly motivated by players requesting a drawing specific to their state.

"We've heard over time from Iowa players who say they'd prefer Iowa-only drawings in the games, and we're now making that change," the Lottery said in a statement.

The Iowa Lottery officially began conducting its own Pick 3 and Pick 4 games on Sat., Oct. 1, starting with the Midday drawings.

"We think the change will help differentiate our games and their features from those in other states," the Lottery continued. With dozens of other lotteries in the nation offering Pick 3 and Pick 4 games with their own features, the Lottery also alluded to the possibility of establishing its own unique add-on options to the games.

Draw times and sale cut-off times will remain the same for both games. Midday drawings continue to take place every day at 12:20 pm CT, and Evening drawings every day at 10:00 pm CT. The drawings are conducted in-state with "random-number generating equipment," the Lottery said.

Players may purchase tickets until noon on the day of the drawing for midday drawings and until 9:40 pm CT on the day of the drawing for evening drawings.

The odds of matching all three numbers Straight in Pick 3 are 1 in 1,000, while the odds of matching all four numbers Straight in Pick 4 are 1 in 10,000. Players can wager 50 cents to $5 per play. The largest possible top prize for Pick 3 with a $5 wager is $3,000, and the largest possible top prize for Pick 4 with a $5 wager is $30,000. The top prizes for a $1 wager are $600 and $6,000, respectively.