Airline launches its own lottery to encourage travelers to take the middle seat

Buy a middle seat for a chance to win big

By Kate Northrop

An airline is hoping to encourage passengers to grab the less-than-desirable middle seat when booking a flight by holding a lottery that offers a six-figure cash prize.

The middle seat on an aircraft is everyone's last choice — it doesn't offer the same breathtaking views that a window seat offers, nor does it allow for a swift exit should you need to get up from your seat.

A social media poll conducted by Virgin Australia found that only 0.6% of over 7,500 voters prefer the middle seat.

However, Virgin Australia is on a mission to incentivize customers to rethink their decision to dismiss the middle seat when buying a plane ticket, and so the Middle Seat Lottery was born.

"Virgin Australia is an airline that's doing things differently, and we are having a lot of fun coming up with exciting innovations to make every part of the travel experience more wonderful." CEO of Virgin Australia Group Jayne Hrdlicka said in a press release. "Now we're giving our loyal guests the opportunity to win from a prize pool valued at over $230,000 for simply sitting in a middle seat."

To commemorate the lottery's launch, Hrdlicka showed up at the Melbourne Airport on Oct. 24 to surprise all customers seated in middle seats on a flight to Adelaide with over US$350,000 worth of Virgin Voyages cruises.

Other passengers sitting in the window and aisle seats were not sent home empty-handed. Each customer sitting in one of those seats received 10,000 Velocity Points.

The price for an entry into the special raffle is a voluntary — or involuntary — purchase of a middle seat on a Virgin Australia flight. Only Velocity Frequent Flyer members 18 and older and are seated in a middle seat can use the airline's mobile app to enter.

The Lottery runs from now until. April 23, 2023 and offers a top prize of $230,000 (US$145,000), but that's not the only prize customers can win.

Each week, the airline will award one winner with a different prize, with 26 prizes in total. Some of those prizes include a cruise in the Caribbean with return Premium Economy flights to the USA with United Airlines, a helicopter pub crawl with return flights to Darwin, and a Cairns adventure package including accommodations and return flights, bungy jumping, river rafting, and tubing in the Barron River.

Winners will be contacted via email after each week's draw, and joining the Velocity Frequent Flyer program to enter the lottery is free, the airline announced.