Buddhist monk gives away entire $502,000 lottery jackpot

One lottery winner demonstrates generosity at its finest — all the way down to the ticket purchase

By Kate Northrop

A town in Thailand won big when a Buddhist monk hit the lottery and donated the entire prize to those he felt were "more deserving" of the money.

What started out as a kind gesture turned into an even grander act of generosity when a Buddhist monk won 18 million baht (US$502,597) in the lottery and gave it all away.

In February 2022, the anonymous man bought three lottery tickets in the province of Nakhon Phanom to support a local lottery salesman, who had been struggling financially during and after the pandemic.

The Thai Lotto drawing on March 1, 2022 produced a winner of 18 million baht, about half a million U.S. dollars, and the winner was none other than the kind-hearted monk who had only been trying to carry out a good deed.

Most lottery winners would put the money toward bills, a car payment, a new house, or even a vacation, but the nameless man immediately set out to accomplish some charitable goals.

First, he made an undisclosed donation to his temple. Next, he gave a portion of the prize to local schools in nearby provinces that would pay for supplies and other means of support for students.

The monk then decided to hand out an equal amount of cash to each person in his town in need of money. At first, he aimed to give $15 per person, but when word spread around town, more people lined up for a handout than he originally accounted for. He had to cut back the donation to $6 per person to give everyone a fair share of the lottery winnings.

With more people showing up than expected, authorities were called to the scene for crowd control and to enforce social distancing.

In just the first week of March, the monk had given away $40,000 to those he deemed "more deserving" of the prize, saying that he himself was not deserving of the money. Donating the money felt more moving than winning the prize. In fact, he explained, he did not feel entitled to the money at all, rather it belonged to the "angels."