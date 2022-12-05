Americans gamble over half a trillion dollars illegally each year, AGA Report says

Dec 5, 2022, 2:22 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Illegal operators capture a third of all gambling revenue, according to study

By Kate Northrop

According to a report published by the American Gaming Association (AGA), Americans gamble an estimated $511 billion every year through unregulated sportsbooks and websites.

Last week, AGA released a report on money spent in the unregulated sports betting and gaming market, which found that Americans spend more than half a trillion dollars on illegal gambling each year.

The findings are based on a report conducted by The Innovation Group on behalf of AGA, which surveyed 5,284 U.S. adults about their gambling behaviors with both legal and illegal operators in the past year. The questionnaire also examined their interactions with unregulated gaming machines, and the study included publicly available information on the legal U.S. gaming market.

The types of illegal gambling investigated in the study were mainly sports betting (including Bookies and Offshore), online slots and table games, and unregulated "skill based" machines in bars, taverns, and other establishments.

Unregulated gambling is scrutinized for a few reasons, one being that some establishments do not adhere to laws, industry standards, and safeguards in place to protect consumers against fraud and unfair advantages that might be, unbeknownst to the player, working against them.

The other big reason for so many laws and regulations in place against illegal gambling is that state governments lose out on tax dollars collected on winnings and revenue from game sales.

In 2021, regulated gaming brought in $92 billion in combined commercial and tribal revenue. With Americans spending over $511 billion each year with illegal operators, the legal gaming industry is losing $44.2 billion in gaming revenue, one third of all gaming revenue generated in a year, as well as $13.3 billion in tax revenue.

"Illegal and unregulated gambling is a scourge on our society, taking advantage of vulnerable consumers, skirting regulatory obligations and robbing communities of critical tax revenue for infrastructure, education and more," AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said. "We have always known that the illegal and unregulated market is expansive, but this report illuminates just how pervasive it is."

According to the report, there are roughly 870,000 regulated machines in casinos and slot routes but over 580,000 unregulated machines across the country. Americans bet more than $109 billion on illegal machines every year, with players often losing money on unregulated machines at three times the rate they would with regulated machines in Nevada, AGA says.

It will perhaps be the most interesting to see how consumers will interact with iGaming as states begin adapting to a digital age, seeing as how only six states currently offer it legally. Therefore, it may not come as a surprise that the study found that nearly half (48%) of Americans that have played online slots or table games in the past year have played through illegal online casinos.

The context behind the figures for sports betting may come off as a bit more concerning for players who believe that they are participating through a licensed operator. The report found that 49% of past-year sports bettors have placed a bet with an illegal operator, but a prior AGA study showed that over half of Americans that gamble through sports betting believe they are wagering legally, AGA said.

One more danger of illegal gambling practices, AGA argues, is that there is an increased risk of additional criminal activity being tied to these establishments, such as money laundering, drug trafficking and violent crime.

"All stakeholders — policymakers, law enforcement, regulators, legal businesses — must work together to root out the illegal and unregulated gambling market," Miller concluded. "This is a fight we're in for the long haul to protect consumers, support communities and defend the law-abiding members of our industry."