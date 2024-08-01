Florida woman arrested for conducting illegal lottery, selling fake tickets

Aug 1, 2024, 8:04 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Customers entered hidden room using secret phrase

By Kate Northrop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested for operating a gambling house out of a small shopping center store last week and was witnessed by investigators selling fake lottery tickets.

Investigators arrested a woman operating an illegal lottery in the backroom of a small store in a West Palm Beach shopping center.

Palm Beach County records show Viviana Andrea Navarro Gonzalez, 41, was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail last Wednesday and was charged with multiple counts related to operating an illegal gambling institution.

Navarro Gonzalez was released the following day, inmate records show.

A police report described reports of a hidden room in Navarro Gonzalez's store that held gambling machines and an illegal lottery. To get in and play, customers needed to know the secret phrase: "La Bolita."

The Florida Department of the Lottery and Florida Gaming Control Commission alerted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) to a possible underground "Bolita" operation, which PCSO defined as a lottery-style game based on the New York or Florida lotteries with its own set of rules and better payouts than the state games.

An affidavit describes three occasions where undercover PCSO deputies bought fake lottery tickets at the establishment in question.

In one instance, two undercover PCSO deputies dressed in casual clothing visited the store identified as "Siempre Bellas" on North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach in the affidavit, although there are no tax receipts for a business by that name or at the address the establishment was located, CBS12 pointed out.

The investigators gave an employee the code phrase, and they were led into a private room. There, they saw casino-style slot machines and unregulated lottery games, but the report says they did not see "any toys, prizes, or other tangible items to be offered as winnings." The slot machines gave PCSO probable cause of illegal gambling, but their suspicions were confirmed when they had the chance to play random numbers for the "Bolita" lottery.

The agents gave their numbers to the cashier, identified as Navarro Gonzalez. She generated their tickets and handed them their receipts.

A warrant was executed for her arrest. During an interview with police through an interpreter, she explained that she was a regular employee at the business in West Palm Beach, but she does not know who she works for or who pays her and that she receives payment from "random people." Additionally, the affidavit goes on to say, she told officers that if a customer had won the lottery using the numbers they played, they would only be paid out if the store had the funds to pay them.

Navarro Gonzalez is currently looking at three counts for operating a lottery, three counts for printing fake lottery tickets, three counts for selling or transmitting a fake lottery ticket, and one count for establishing a gambling place.