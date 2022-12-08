Maryland woman forgot where she hid $50,000 lottery ticket

Dec 8, 2022, 5:38 pm (6 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Steve Harvey, FTW

By Kate Northrop

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland woman won $50,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, but her hiding spot was apparently so good that she forgot where she put it.

Srijana Wosti was in a panic when she realized that the claims deadline was approaching for a $50,000 winning lottery ticket she could not find.

A scratch-off ticket was hiding somewhere in Wosti's home, waiting to be cashed in. Thankfully, the winner's hunt was successful, but it was not without stress.

Sometime "around June," Wosti was out for a stroll in the park. She had just had her second child and felt lucky while out on her walk. She stopped at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli on Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring and picked out a $5 "Family Feud" scratch-off ticket for herself.

"I like to watch the show on television," Wosti told the Maryland Lottery. "And, I like that Steve Harvey."

She scratched the ticket while in the store and believed it to be a $50 winner, but the Lottery's app told her to tack on a few more zeros — she had instead won $50,000.

"I kept scanning it over and over," the 41-year-old said. "I was so happy."

Of course, she shared the news of the win with her family, but being a full-time mother of a 2-year-old and an infant meant she was busy. She hid the ticket in a suitcase for the time being.

Fast forward to this month, and Wosti remembered she had a little ticket somewhere in her home worth $50,000. Fearing that the expiration date of the claims period was fast approaching, she rummaged through the house before finally rediscovering it in the suitcase.

"I was so relieved to find it," she said, sighing, "and to know I wasn't too late."

Lottery winners in Maryland have 182 days to collect prizes from scratch-off tickets. Having bought the ticket "around June," it is possible that the ticket was set to expire this month.

The winnings, Wosti said, will help pay family bills, but the retailer will also be able to celebrate a $500 bonus commission from the Lottery for selling the ticket.

The $5 "Family Feud" scratch-off game, which launched in April, has three out of ten top prizes of $50,000, two out of 12 second-tier prizes of $5,000, and seven out of 30 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining.