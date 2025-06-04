Ethiopia native thankful for "perfectly timed blessing" of $1 million Maryland lottery prize

Jun 4, 2025, 8:51 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Maryland resident "never dreamed" he'd win the lottery

By Kate Northrop

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland man was over-the-moon to find out he won $1 million in the lottery, a "perfectly timed blessing" for him and his family's future.

An Ethiopia native, who describes himself as a proud American citizen to the Maryland Lottery, was ecstatic to win a $1 million prize since learning how to play in 2017.

The Silver Spring resident chose to remain anonymous when collecting his prize and told Lottery officials that he first started playing the lottery when he heard about the games from his friends and family. The idea of potentially winning money by playing the lottery was a completely foreign idea to him before he moved to the United States.

"It was all new to me," he explained to Lottery staff. "But thankfully I took the time to learn."

Fast forward to 2025, and that persistence has finally paid off. While at Hillandale Beer & Wine on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, he decided to purchase a $20 "Gold Rush 777" scratch-off ticket at the self-service vending machine.

The Maryland man scratched it off and scanned it, but what he saw left him stunned and distracted for the rest of the day. Focusing at the office was nearly impossible, but he impatiently got through the workday and made it home to share the news with his wife.

"We just looked at each other and smiled," he recalled. "It was a perfectly timed blessing."

The pair had recently bought a new home, and as they work together to make it their own, the winnings give them an extra boost toward building their future with each other. They'll be able to make minor updates to the property, while the remainder of the prize money will act as an extra security blanket.

"I never dreamed I'd win the lottery," the winner said in a press release. "These things don't happen to me. But I'm so thankful."

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore accompanied by his brother to claim the prize. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.

There is one more top prize of $1 million out of the four originally available at the game's launch in May 2025. There are also two out of six second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 42 out of 91 third-tier prizes of $10,000 remaining in the $20 "Gold Rush 777" scratch-off game.

The final date to claim prizes for this instant game is Dec. 29, 2025. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.04.