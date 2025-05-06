Always April: Third big lottery win occurs at the same time of year for Maryland winner of $50,000

May 6, 2025, 8:13 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Nurse's mid-April lottery wins bloom larger each time

By Kate Northrop

DUNDALK, Md. — For the third time, a Maryland woman has won a big lottery prize in April, with each of her wins larger than the last.

A registered nurse says she does "pretty well" with scratch-off games during a specific time of year, and her track record of previous lottery claims proves it.

An Owings Mills woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won big on a scratch-off ticket in mid-April, just like her two previous wins. This time, however, the prize turned out to be her largest yet at $50,000. When she claimed the prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, she gave Lottery officials the impression that her lottery future had a sunny outlook.

"I buy scratch-offs often and do pretty well," the three-time winner told the Lottery. "I was thinking about my two biggest wins as we drove here today and realized that both of them were in April! Now a third. That's crazy."

Her prize amounts have also seen increases with every win, starting at $10,000.

"I won a $10,000 prize five years ago and then $20,000 two years ago," the Baltimore County woman confirmed in a press release.

Most recently, she stopped for lunch at Howard's Pub & Deli on Holabird Avenue in Dundalk in mid-April when visiting a friend. Rather than reach for a dessert, she decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket instead.

"'Money Bags' is my current favorite — even before this win," the woman added. "I seem to win just about every time I buy it."

And sure enough, she did — the $10 "Money Bags" ticket she bought was worth a $50,000 second-tier prize.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," the delighted winner recalled. "I just stared at it. I couldn't wait to get home to tell the family."

She had to scan the instant ticket at the lottery ticket checker several times before it sunk in that her mid-April luck pulled through yet again. The lucky player made a point to tell Lottery staff that she owes a great deal of thanks to employees at Howard's Pub & Deli for helping to make her third big win possible.

"Every morning since then, I wake up and think for a moment that this has been a dream," the lucky winner mused. "And a moment later I smile knowing that it really did happen."

Since claiming her prize in April, two out of four second-tier prizes of $50,000 remain in the $10 "Money Bags" game. That also leaves all five $250,000 top prizes remaining, as well as 15 out of 27 third-tier prizes of $10,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game, which launched in February, are 1 in 3.5.