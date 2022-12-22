165 Belgians in one town share €143 million EuroMillions jackpot

Dec 22, 2022, 2:25 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Christmas came early for one small Belgian village

By Kate Northrop

OLMEN, Belgium — 165 townspeople in Olmen, Belgium are jumping for joy after they collectively won a €142.89 million ($149.92 million) EuroMillions jackpot.

A small village in northern Belgium is bustling with holiday spirit this year after a lottery pool consisting of 165 residents won the EuroMillions jackpot.

On Dec. 6, 2022, a group of townspeople all chipped in €15 for the evening's EuroMillions drawing to a pot organized by a couple of local store owners. Occasionally, they'll win a smaller prize, but they had yet to see those contributions pay off in the form of a more significant prize.

That being said, they were not expecting to make history as the recordholders for the largest group win in Belgium.

Store owners Wim Van Broekhoven and his wife were in utter shock when they found out the winning numbers, which were 12, 20, 25, 26, and 27, with Lucky Stars 8 and 12. They matched every single number to win the jackpot, beating odds of 1 in 139,838,160.

"Many winning customers were in disbelief at first," Van Broekhoven said. "We have had quite a few new customers since the big win, but no one in the village holds any grudges against the winners."

According to data from 2021, Olmen has a population of 3,788.

"The winners are from all walks of life, but regardless, everyone can use the money, especially ahead of the holidays and with the current energy crisis," Van Broekhoven continued.

He added that one of the winners, a woman in her 20s, plans on buying a small house for herself and her dogs. However, he pointed out, she won enough money that she could afford to buy a home on the larger side.

Each individual winner receives almost €900,000 ($952,128) tax-free, EuroMillions spokesperson Joke Vermoere told Reuters.

"It's a lovely store, really," she remarked of the momentous group win.