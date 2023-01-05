Massachusetts Lottery announces new Wheel of Luck game

Jan 5, 2023, 11:13 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Replaces retiring All or Nothing game

By Kate Northrop

A new roulette-style game is making its way into Massachusetts Lottery retailers in two weeks.

On Thurs., Jan. 19, "The Wheel of Luck" will make its debut with the intention of complementing Keno at Lottery retail locations.

"'Wheel of Luck' will provide our customers with a fun, new alternative to play between Keno games," Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Chair Deborah B. Goldberg said. "As the state's gaming market becomes increasingly competitive, the Lottery will continue to innovate, within its limitations, to ensure unrestricted local aid to all 351 communities in the state."

Wheel of Luck will be displayed on monitors next to Keno at participating retailers, but retailers without monitors will sell "Wheel of Luck To Go" tickets. This will allow players to still be able to purchase tickets but watch the results on the Massachusetts Lottery's app or website after the drawing takes place.

The game offers three different ways to play. The player can choose one number or multiple numbers between 1 and 36, choose red or black, or pick odd or even. A player can also choose to play two or all three of these options by indicating it on the bet slip. There is no Quick Pick option.

"Launching new games and offering customers a variety of products are important to the Lottery's success," Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a press release. "We tested numerous concepts with players and retailers over the last several years and this game proved to be the most popular for its familiarity and ease of play."

Each time a "drawing" takes place, an animated roulette-style wheel will spin, and a digital ball will land on a randomly generated number between 1 and 36 that is either on a red or black space. The animated results will be viewable on monitors at some retail locations or on the Lottery's app and website.

There are varying wager amounts that correspond to different play types. Betting $1, $2, or $5 on a particular number may win $25, $50, or $125, respectively. Wagering $2, $4, or $10 each on a red/black or odd/even option may also win $3, $6, or $15, respectively.

Games take place about every four minutes and alternate with Keno games that are displayed on a separate monitor.

Wheel of Luck is meant to replace All or Nothing, which was retired from the Massachusetts Lottery's lineup on Jan. 4 after six and a half years in rotation. Players have one year from the draw date to claim prizes won in Wheel of Luck.