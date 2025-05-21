Massachusetts Lottery introduces $50 scratch-off ticket with $25 million top prize

Highest payout percentage of any Massachusetts Lottery game
By Kate Northrop
The Massachusetts Lottery launched a $50 scratch-off game last week that offers three top prizes of $25 million, as well as several other million-dollar prizes in lesser prize tiers.
Massachusetts lottery players have access to yet another high dollar value instant game with the Lottery's release of its latest $50 scratch-off game.
Since its official launch on May 13, Massachusetts lottery players can now pick up a $50 "$25,000,000 Mega Money" scratch-off ticket, one of the most expensive tickets in the state.
It features three top prizes of $25 million, an eye-watering amount of instant cash for anyone lucky enough to scoop one of the coveted winning tickets.
With an overall prize payout of 82%, the ticket also offers the highest payout percentage of any game offered by the Massachusetts Lottery alongside its original $50 game, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza." The base prize is $100, double the cost of the ticket.
"With a massive top prize, no break-even prizes, and attractive Second Chance opportunities, the $25,000,000 Mega Money ticket gives customers a great value consistent with its price point," Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a press release.
Players with non-winning tickets in this instant game can enter them for Second Chance Drawings to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $50,000. There are ten Second Chance Drawings in total, with each drawing awarding ten $50,000 prizes, 8 $1,000 prizes, 65 $500 prizes, and 250 $100 prizes.
If the $25 million grand prize is not enticing enough, the $50 "$25,000,000 Mega Money" game also offers four second-tier prizes of $2 million and 12 third-tier prizes of $1 million. All of these prizes are available and unclaimed as of Wednesday.
The overall odds of winning any instant cash prize in the game are 1 in 4.1.
The Massachusetts Lottery launched its very first $50 game, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" in February 2023, with all three of its $25 million top prizes now claimed. Its second $50 game, "Lifetime Millions," was released in February 2024 and offered three top prizes of $1 million a year for life, two of which remain unclaimed.
All three of its $50 scratch-off tickets are available for purchase at official licensed Massachusetts Lottery retailers.
I don't like scratching anything. But if they are going to pony up $25M instant cash, instead of the usual stupid annuity, I am all in. Let's go scratching.
SCAM LOTTERY ,,, 1 WINNER IN 3 BILLION
Won't sell in Ma. all that well. Lottery players are savvy in this state and also are very cheap here. 25m reduced to about 7m after taking the cash and taxes get hold of it does not impress anyone here.
I had to look at the odds out of curiosity.
* Interesting odds there Ranett. I took a gander at CA's $40.00 scratcher : Celebrating 40 years being in the game.
$ 15 mil. ( odds-1-3,040,782). Prizes remaining; 3 of 5.
$100,000 ( odds 1-1,520,391) Prizes remaining ; 6 of 10
At least $100,000 total in scratcher 2nd chance weekly pool draws.
* These top prize Mass odds are disheartening to say the least for scratcher enthusiasts.
Better off scratching your balls
Here in Ohio. We have 2 $50 scratch off tickets. I thought they wouldn't prevail but they are doing pretty well that Ohio lottery decided to release the 2nd $50 ticket. The 1st ticket top prize was $20 million or $1 million a year for 20 years. One prize was hit in Cleveland and the woman did the Smart thing and took the annuity yearly payments. After taxes she gets $750,000 a year for 20 years. The 2nd ticket top prize is $15 Million. So far no one won that yet
The top three prizes are paid as annuities. I did the calculation, and this number reflects the cash value of these prizes, not the nominal value. Bravo!
Bad deal. They force you into an annuity. It may be slightly more than what the usual annuity is but they force you into it and not many want it because they are too old for an annuity or just want all their money for a 50.00 scratch ticket play. Pass on this lemon of a scratch ticket.
The only way I put down a fifty on this scratcher is if I win fifty (or hopefully more) from playing another scratcher ..... like a five or less likely ten.
