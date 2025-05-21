Massachusetts Lottery introduces $50 scratch-off ticket with $25 million top prize

May 21, 2025, 6:43 am (11 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Highest payout percentage of any Massachusetts Lottery game

By Kate Northrop

The Massachusetts Lottery launched a $50 scratch-off game last week that offers three top prizes of $25 million, as well as several other million-dollar prizes in lesser prize tiers.

Massachusetts lottery players have access to yet another high dollar value instant game with the Lottery's release of its latest $50 scratch-off game.

Since its official launch on May 13, Massachusetts lottery players can now pick up a $50 "$25,000,000 Mega Money" scratch-off ticket, one of the most expensive tickets in the state.

It features three top prizes of $25 million, an eye-watering amount of instant cash for anyone lucky enough to scoop one of the coveted winning tickets.

With an overall prize payout of 82%, the ticket also offers the highest payout percentage of any game offered by the Massachusetts Lottery alongside its original $50 game, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza." The base prize is $100, double the cost of the ticket.

"With a massive top prize, no break-even prizes, and attractive Second Chance opportunities, the $25,000,000 Mega Money ticket gives customers a great value consistent with its price point," Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a press release.

Players with non-winning tickets in this instant game can enter them for Second Chance Drawings to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $50,000. There are ten Second Chance Drawings in total, with each drawing awarding ten $50,000 prizes, 8 $1,000 prizes, 65 $500 prizes, and 250 $100 prizes.

If the $25 million grand prize is not enticing enough, the $50 "$25,000,000 Mega Money" game also offers four second-tier prizes of $2 million and 12 third-tier prizes of $1 million. All of these prizes are available and unclaimed as of Wednesday.

The overall odds of winning any instant cash prize in the game are 1 in 4.1.

The Massachusetts Lottery launched its very first $50 game, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" in February 2023, with all three of its $25 million top prizes now claimed. Its second $50 game, "Lifetime Millions," was released in February 2024 and offered three top prizes of $1 million a year for life, two of which remain unclaimed.

All three of its $50 scratch-off tickets are available for purchase at official licensed Massachusetts Lottery retailers.