Missouri Lottery discontinues Lotto, introduces new MO Millions draw game

Oct 21, 2025, 9:09 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New draw game coming this week for Missouri lottery players

By Kate Northrop

The Missouri Lottery's Lotto game was discontinued over the weekend, but there's a new game coming this week to replace it: MO Millions.

Saturday marked the last and final Lotto drawing in Missouri, but lottery players in the state will soon get to try out the newest game in the lineup, MO Millions.

The first MO Millions drawing will take place this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Players who participate in the new game will find some familiarity with the old Lotto game, with some similarities and some differences that set it apart.

In Lotto, players would pick two sets of six numbers from 1 to 44 for $1. Adding the EZ Match feature for an extra dollar would offer players an extra chance at winning instant prizes by matching just one of the drawn numbers to a corresponding number printed on the ticket.

There was also the Lotto Doubler feature, which meant some tickets were randomly selected to double all non-jackpot prizes on the ticket.

The new MO Millions game will cost $2 per play and will not have the Doubler feature, but it will automatically include a built-in Bull-Eye feature. In every drawing, one winning number will be randomly selected as the Bulls-Eye number. A winning play that includes a number matching the Bulls-Eye number will increase the prize payout on the ticket.

There's also another new add-on called Double Play. For an extra dollar, players can play the same numbers in a second drawing held immediately after the main MO Millions drawing for an extra chance at winning prizes of up to $50,000. Tickets with the Double Play feature are eligible to win prizes in the main MO Millions drawing, the Double Play drawing, or both.

EZ Match is here to stay, and it works the same way it did with Lotto. The $1 add-on will offer an additional chance at winning instant prizes of up to $500.

And just like with Lotto, the MO Millions jackpot will start at $1 million and progressively climb higher with every drawing that occurs without a jackpot winner.

MO Millions also removes two numbers from the number matrix, meaning players will pick six numbers from 1 to 42 rather than 1 to 44. Since a $2 ticket includes one play, as opposed to a $1 ticket including two plays in Lotto, however, the odds of winning the jackpot increased to 1 in 5,245,786 from 1 in 3,529,526.

The overall odds of winning any prize in MO Millions are 1 in 11.74 for each $2 play, compared to 1 in 20 for each $1 set of plays in Lotto.

MO Millions will hold the same draw schedule as Lotto, with drawings set to take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m. Central Time.

The first MO Millions drawing will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 for a $1 million jackpot.

Winning numbers for MO Millions will be published on Lottery Post's Missouri Lottery Results page minutes after each drawing.