Maryland Lottery to swap out 5 Card Cash for new Pick 5 game

Feb 1, 2022, 1:58 pm

Maryland Lottery to swap out 5 Card Cash for new Pick 5 game

Out with the old and in with the new — a popular draw game is coming to Maryland

By Kate Northrop

The Maryland Lottery announced that it will be ending 5 Card Cash and will replace it with a new Pick 5 game, the state's newest draw game in six years since it joined Cash4Life in 2016.

If you want to get your final 5 Card Cash plays in before it's gone, now's the time. 5 Card Cash will be closing out this week, but players might be excited to know that there is a new game ready to take its place.

The very last drawing for 5 Card Cash will be Sun., Feb. 6, 2022, and the final day to cash winning 5 Card Cash tickets will be 182 days from the draw date printed on the ticket.

Players who won a free ticket by matching a pair and have not claimed the prize by February 6 may still present the winning ticket at a retailer to receive $2 in cash or as a credit toward any other Lottery purchase. Those winning tickets may also be redeemed at a self-service vending machine, but the winnings will be credited toward the player's machine balance to purchase other tickets or voucher out.

A full prizes and odds chart for 5 Card Cash can be viewed on Lottery Post's Prizes and Odds page.

Part of the reason for doing away with the game is that it has accounted for a very small fraction of sales for a number of years, the Maryland Lottery told Lottery Post. However, the game is making room for another popular contender.

While 5 Card Cash is on its way out, Carole Gentry, Managing Director of Communications at the Maryland Lottery, revealed in a news segment that Pick 5 is coming to the state starting next week.

"We are about to launch our first draw game in six years," Gentry announced. "Players love Pick 3 or Pick 4 games — they're very popular — and now we've got our Pick 5 game."

Prizes for the game will range from $25 up to $50,000 at 50 cents or $1 a wager. The game will be drawn using a traditional ball machine, which, upon the game's release, will mean that every drawing the Maryland Lottery conducts will be drawn via true mechanical lottery drawings (see Lottery Post's State Lottery Report Card to see which games in your state are drawn mechanically and digitally).

The Lottery recommends that players who want to claim Pick 5 prizes in-person should visit the official state government lottery website to make an appointment.

Pick 5 will launch with twice-daily drawings (middays and evenings) on Mon., Feb 7.

"Our daily number games (Pick 3 and Pick 4) have been strong performers with steadily increasing sales, and as we evaluated our product mix, we decided to add a new daily game," Lottery spokesperson Seth Elkin told Lottery Post.

Pick 5 — which is sometimes referred to as "Quinto" by lottery enthusiasts to differentiate it from Pick 5 lotto games — will also feature similar bet types and will function similarly to Pick 3 and Pick 4 using five ball sets numbered 0 to 9. According to the Lottery, combined sales of Pick 3 and Pick 4 set an all-time record in Fiscal Year 2021 at $686.5 million and accounted for about 22% of sales.

"We have a very strong core of daily numbers players who we know will enjoy the opportunity to play Pick 5," Elkin said.

Thanks to four4me for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!

8 comments.
Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2811 Posts
Very well written article...scoured it until I found the most important passage---mechanical balls will be used.   Maryland lotto players how lucky you are!

    Litebets27
    Maryland
    United States
    Member #10465
    January 14, 2005
    6264 Posts
    Sad to see 5 Card Cash going away. I'm anxiously awaiting the payout scale for the Pick 5. I have a feeling Maryland will have some kind of crazy payouts. The store where I usually play lottery has yet to put out the play cards.

    Feeling,  PRICELESS!!!Banana

    Come on Jackpot!!!

      Think
      Marquette, MI
      United States
      Member #20540
      August 20, 2005
      984 Posts
      Way to Go Maryland!!

      Hopefully Michigan will dump this stupid game too (Poker Lotto)

      The payouts are even worse on this game in  Michigan on the lower prizes.

      Turn Off, Tune Out, Drop In

        grwurston
        Same #'s, different games.
        Here
        United States
        Member #90247
        April 24, 2010
        11030 Posts
        Well, we've got 5 days to come up with some tracking charts.  Type

        The lottery is the same way. 

        https://youtu.be/b5-iJUuPWis

          Stack47
          Kentucky
          United States
          Member #32651
          February 14, 2006
          9433 Posts
          Nice trade!

          Though I rather play 5 Card Cash than buying a scratch-off, I'd like to see the KY Lottery make the same trade.

          I do not like broccoli!

            Litebets27
            Maryland
            United States
            Member #10465
            January 14, 2005
            6264 Posts
            You are probably right. This is probably a nice trade because 5 Card Cash was a computerized game and the the pick 5 is not.

            Feeling,  PRICELESS!!!Banana

            Come on Jackpot!!!

              Mata Garbo
              Gallatin Tennesee
              United States
              Member #194096
              November 29, 2018
              130 Posts
              Always great to see a state recognize when a game is not working and not hesitate to replace it. Players love to try new games. Keep the games coming and the players will play.

              LurkingSulk Off

              Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.

              .......Sir Winston Churchill

                Bleudog101
                Simpsonville
                United States
                Member #163182
                January 22, 2015
                2811 Posts
                Now we can play Cash Poop on-line.  "May" send them a suggestion to change it to less frequent drawings to build up some kind of decent payouts...but seriously doubt I will.

                Here's the quote from their reply regarding Kentucky Lottery:   "At this time there is not a plan to go back to mechanical ball drawings but we will pass your feedback on to our draw game product team."   What do they say in Brooklyn fuggettaboutit?   Poor old Coronavirus which has been around forever gets the blame...mutated to Covid-19 as all viruses do.

                   
