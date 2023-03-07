$33 million Mega Millions prize claimed after two Mass. players win lottery jackpot weeks apart

Mar 7, 2023, 5:25 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

One of the back-to-back winners claims the jackpot via trust

By Kate Northrop

One of the winners of two nearly identical Mega Millions jackpots won one week apart in Massachusetts has stepped forward to claim their prize.

A Wellesley-based trust has claimed a $33 million Mega Millions jackpot, the Massachusetts Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winner of the Mega Millions drawing on Tue., Jan. 24 was represented by David M. Lipshutz on behalf of the Skylark Group Trust, who showed up at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim the cash option of the prize.

Prior to the drawing, the jackpot was estimated to be $31 million but grew to $33 million after actual sales from all participating lotteries were calculated.

The one-time lump sum payment came out to $17,441,861 before taxes.

This jackpot was one of two Mega Millions jackpots both estimated at $31 million won just one week apart. Lottery Post included the amazing concurrence of jackpot wins in a recent Weekly Roundup video. They are the largest prizes won in the state since the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot was won in August 2017. It is also the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot was won in Massachusetts since 2002, when the game expanded and had its name changed from The Big Game to Mega Millions.

The winning numbers on the Quick Pick ticket for this $33 million prize were 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62, with Mega Ball 20. The Stop & Shop grocery store on George Hannum Street in Belchertown sold the winning ticket and received a $50,000 bonus.

The player who won the other $31 million Mega Millions jackpot a week prior in the Tue., Jan. 31 drawing remains unclaimed, the Lottery said. That ticket was sold at a Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn.

That winner has one year from the draw date to claim their prize at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Prize amounts and odds for Mega Millions can be viewed on Lottery Post's Prizes and Odds page.

Currently, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $188 million for the next drawing on Tue., March 7 at 11:00 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each, and players generally have until 10:00 pm EST to purchase tickets, although ticket cutoff times vary by state.