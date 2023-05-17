Maryland man who took six-month hiatus from playing the lottery wins $50,000

May 17, 2023, 12:43 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

25-year-old man wakes up one morning with a gut feeling

By Kate Northrop

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Maryland man who took a six-month break from playing the lottery decided to pick up a ticket and won $50,000.

A 25-year-old Glen Burnie man woke up one day with the sense he should buy a lottery ticket after having not played any games for six months.

That gut feeling led him to a Maryland Lottery retailer, a Mobil gas station on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, where he filled up his tank and approached the lottery vending machine.

He bought two scratch-off tickets, one from a $30 game and another from the $20 "$50,000 Cash" game.

Once he finished refueling his car, he got to work on his scratch-off tickets, winning a small prize from the $30 ticket.

The result of the second ticket was no small prize — it was one of the game's 160 top prizes of $50,000.

"I was surprised," the Anne Arundel Country resident said. "I never expected this."

Before this, the largest lottery prize he had ever won was $500. Fittingly, the Glen Burnie Mobil will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the $50,000 winning ticket.

The winner, who works as a delivery driver, told the Lottery that he wants to use the prize to buy a new car.

The $20 "$50,000 Cash" scratch-off game boasted 160 top prizes of $50,000 at the time it went on sale in December 2022. Now, there are 110 top prizes remaining, as well as 119 out of 174 second-tier prizes of $5,000 and 4,314 out of 6,218 third-tier prizes of $500. According to the Lottery, there are more than 790,000 unclaimed prizes in the game ranging from $20 to $5,000.