Missouri man unknowingly holds onto Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million for three months

Lottery winner stays true to three-month "alarm" ritual

By Kate Northrop

ROCK HILL, Mo. — A Missouri man didn't know he was holding onto a winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million for three months.

Thanks to a ticket-checking ritual that required an alarm, three months went by before an anonymous lottery winner from Missouri found out he was sitting on a $1 million winning Powerball ticket.

A Missouri resident entered the Powerball drawing that took place on Jan. 2, 2023, having bought his winning ticket at an On the Run convenience store on Manchester Road in Rock Hill.

While many players either wait up at night for the live drawing to occur or wait until the next morning to see the results, he follows a much longer cadence for checking tickets.

"I have an alarm set for me to check my tickets every three months," the winner told the Missouri Lottery. "So I didn't know for a while."

Lottery winners in Missouri have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. When his three-month alarm went off in March, he sat down to check his tickets.

"I looked at it, and I'd won $1 million!" he recalled. "I told my wife, and she thought it was a joke."

His ticket matched the five white ball numbers, 7, 9, 12, 31, and 62, just missing the Powerball 22 to hit the $274.6 million jackpot. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

Having claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City on March 29, the winner said he'll put the money toward retirement and use it to complete projects around the house.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $380 million for the drawing on Mon., June 19 at 10:59 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each.

