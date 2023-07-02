$70 million Canada Lotto Max jackpot-winning ticket expires

Jul 2, 2023, 5:38 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Largest unclaimed prize in Canadian lottery history

By Kate Northrop

The winning ticket for a $70 million (US$52.85 million) Lotto Max jackpot has officially expired, making it the largest unclaimed prize in Canadian lottery history.

Time is up to validate the winning ticket for the highest-possible jackpot for Lotto Max, Canada's multi-province draw game.

On Thursday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that the deadline to claim the $70 million Lotto Max prize drawn on Tues., June 28, 2022 has passed. The winning ticket, which was bought at a retailer in Scarborough, Ontario, was never validated at an OLG lottery terminal, but should someone attempt to validate it at a terminal now, the player would receive a message advising that the ticket has expired.

The Ontario Lottery launched an awareness campaign in an attempt to somehow prompt the owner of the ticket to come forward or perhaps jog their memory of a ticket hiding in a drawer somewhere.

While the winner may never see their $70 million prize, the awareness campaign resulted in over 1,100 calls to OLG's Customer Care Center with people claiming to have lost the ticket, the Lottery said.

However, the Lottery is carefully considering each and every claim, meaning there might yet be a flicker of hope that one of those callers may be the real winner.

"OLG is committed to always paying the right prize to rightful owner of a winning ticket," the Lottery said in a press release. "Due to the high volume of lost ticket claims, OLG's dedicated team of lottery investigators need to take the time necessary to review all of these potential claims made before the expiry deadline. After that process is complete, we will provide a further update."

If the $70 million jackpot prize is not paid out, it will be returned to players through future bonus games or promotions.

The winning numbers for the June 28, 2022 Lotto Max drawing are 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, and 47, with Bonus 10.

To avoid unclaimed prizes, the Lottery recommends players to sign the back of their ticket at the time of purchase, keep tickets in a safe and memorable location until draw time, and check tickets as soon as the drawing takes place. Players may also purchase tickets through an online account, which means the Lottery will be able to notify you via email if your ticket won a prize.

The Lotto Max jackpot currently stands at $50 million (US$37.75 million) for the next drawing on Tues., July 4. Lotto Max drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 pm EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Ontario Lottery Results page right after each drawing.